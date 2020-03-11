“May your day be touched with a bit of Irish luck brightened by a song in your heart and warmed with smiles by the people you love.”
Happy birthday Ann Swain! This is a biggie! She is 90 years young. Her daughter, Robin, is hosting a birthday party for Ann on Saturday, March 14th from 2-4pm at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. Ann is a longtime member of our community, and has been involved in the town all those years. Drop by and say hi. She is a really cool gal!
Saturday, March 14 at the Pacific City Library you can join the Mookulele Club making music! Their ukulele jam session begins at 1 p.m. but if you are a beginner, come in at least 15 minutes earlier. They are a fun group! Drop by and listen, you will soon be singing along!
The Lions Club welcomes all, Irish or not, to their annual St. Patrick’ Day Dinner. Sunday, March 15th from 1-5 .pm. You will enjoy a drink and a dessert as well as the yummy corned beef. This event is at the clubhouse at 268 South Anchor. You can prepay by calling Bob Dempster at 503 812 2073. Prepaid cost is $11.for adults and $5 for your kids. Add a dollar to the adult price if you pay at the door.
The Mystery Months Book sale fundraiser continues through the month of March at the library. All mystery books are buy one, get one free. The prices are already a great bargain at $1 and $2, so this is double the bargain.
Then, there is another fun art class by Valerie from the County Library. She will be teaching us how to do Felting. The date of this fun class is March 12th at 3pm at the Rockaway Beach Library. You don’t need to bring anything to this class. All the materials will be provided. But, if you would like, bring a friend.
The Meals for Seniors are having their French Toast Breakfast on Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to noon. This delightful breakfast is by donation and all are welcome. It will be at the St. Mary’s by the Sea hall.
Just a quick mention about the 2020 Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, which is quickly coming up. The event this year is on March 28th from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The Lions Club is coordinating this event for Rockaway Beach. I will update you,as this date gets closer.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group meets every Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. We have ukulele for you to borrow, or bring your choice of instrument or voice and have fun singing the music of your life. Stop by and check us out!
“May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning and night.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
