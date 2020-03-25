Spring is here! I am hoping the warmer weather will raise our spirits and heal what ails us!
So, a lot of my column is what is coming up in our community, but as you know, that is changing daily. Be sure to verify that the event is still happening. It sounds like most things are shutting down.
Well, Michele from Warehouse 10, wants me to remind you that they are still open. They have lotions, soaps and gifts, as well as all the other fun items they have. Who doesn’t need more soap right now, right?
The Tropical Island Grill food cart is now open Tuesday through Saturday from noon-7 p.m. They have great food. Call ahead to order at 503 812 4466. They are located at 100 S First Avenue, right behind Joes. They have burgers, Hawaiian Teriyaki Bowls and Plates, Yakisoba Chicken and more. Sounds pretty tempting.
Where oh where do I begin? One way you can help the local businesses is to purchase gift cards for gifts or yourself when things calm down. That will help them get through these tough times. I personally think this is a lovely idea.
The Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast that was planned on March 28 has been canceled.
Meals for Seniors has decided to begin a “take-out” lunch policy instead of the group meet-up at the St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week through March their seniors can come by and pick up their lunch. Stop by between 10-10:30 to get your meal. Please preregister so they know how many meals need to be prepared. They just ask for a $4 donation.
The Solve Beach Cleanup has been rescheduled for July 5. Beach Cleanups are always necessary after the 4th of July Celebrations. I like this idea!
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group is suspending all their jams immediately until further notice. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will look forward to seeing everyone again when this situation stabilizes. The Mookulele jams have also been canceled. I expect lots of practicing until we meet again.
The Lions Bingo on Saturday evenings has been cancelled until the first weekend in April. I will update you if there are any changes.
Sadly, the Annual Rockaway Beach Easter Egg Hunt has been cancelled. This has been one of my personal favorite events ever!
Well, this was a really tough column to write. But what we are going through brings out the good in so many. Some folks will always gripe about everything. They bring me down just listening to them. I choose to listen to those that are willing to be positive and are willing to help others wherever they can.
I have also learned that I am elderly. Hmm, I wasn’t aware, and don’t feel like I am.
God bless you all and keep you safe.
Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” Stay well friends. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
