We have lots of birthdays this month. I think I forgot last month’s, but it was a busy month. I forgot. So, happy birthday to Patti Swain, Sue Luce, Akshar Patel, Manuel Cota, Sherry Creech, Steve Press, Linda Melgoza, Ed Wortman, Anne McBride and Judy Sours. And a very happy birthday to those I didn’t mention.
The Emergency Go Bag class is Saturday, March 7 at noon. If you have registered, don’t forget! If you haven’t, there are two more upcoming classes, May 23 and Sept. 5. Email to gobagclass@gmail.com to enroll. It is free and will really give you great information on being prepared for any upcoming disasters that could occur. In your email, be sure to clearly state which class you want to take and the names of everyone that you are registering.
We recently had a fellow go missing in town for several hours and I was amazed how quickly folks responded. Personnel from the Rockaway Beach Police Department, Fire Department, CERT, and the Tillamook County Rescue were all called to help. But we were on Facebook watching the event unfold and amazed with how many folks were being made aware of what was going on and were willing to help. We were fortunate, as the missing man was found and all was well. But a shout of thanks to all the departments involved. And Facebook was amazing with how many folks were responding to the crisis. Thanks to those folks too!
The Lions Club is having their Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m. The meal will, of course, have corned beef and all the trimmings, but will also include a dessert and a drink. You can prepay ahead of time, and the meal will be $11 for adults and your children will be $5. If you prefer to buy tickets at the door, add $1 to the adult price. Call Bob at 503 812 2073 for early tickets.
2020 Spring Solve Beach Cleanup is coming up at the end of the month. The event this year is from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on March 28. The Lions will be hosting this event in Rockaway Beach.
Saturday, March 7th is the date of the next Mookulele Meetup at the Manzanita Library. Get your ukuleles out and join them at 1 p.m., come a bit earlier if you want beginner lessons.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group jam every Wednesday at 6 p.m., sometimes we start a little earlier. Our jam is at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. Both the Salty Strings and Mookulele group have ukuleles for you to borrow.
Valerie from the County Library will be showing us how to do felting at her next art class. Mark your calendars folks. Be at the Rockaway Beach Library on Coral St. on March 12 at 3 p.m. All materials will be supplied. Check out their buy one; get one free book sale while you are there. Proceeds are going to replace their 29-year-old bathroom floor.
The Annex Spring Opening at Warehouse 10 is on March 7. They have added so much more home decor that it will be fun, fun, fun to stroll through their shop. Be sure to add this event to your weekend plans.
Lastly, don’t forget to sign up for Wally Nelson’s Ballroom Dance Class with the community college. You will find all the info you need in the community college pamphlet.
“Where Flowers bloom so does hope.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.