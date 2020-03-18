Amber, our daughter, has been watching Koa, our Golden Retriever, for a few weeks, and she is really enjoying him. He is really quite a character, and keeps us laughing all the time. Now she is getting to enjoy his unique personality. Hope he wants us back when she’s through spoiling him.
It’s here. Tomorrow, Thursday, the 19 of March is the date of the next free art class at the Rockaway Beach Library. Valerie will be showing you how to do felting. The fun all begins at 3 p.m. All the materials will be provided, so all you need to do is bring yourself, and/or a friend, and just have fun learning.
Join the Solve Spring Beach Cleanup on Saturday, March 28th. You will be cleaning up litter and marine debris from our little piece of paradise. The Rockaway Lions Club will be hosting this event from 10-1pm.They are located at 268 S. Anchor St. When you stop by the clubhouse, you will be provided bags and gloves, and grabbers will be available until they run out. They are going to be serving hot dogs and chili dogs beginning around 11:30. By the way, if you are tech savvy, sign up for the cleanup online. (https://solveoregon.org/spring-oregon-beach-cleanup)
The Meals for Seniors Beakfast is the same day as the Solve Beach Cleanup. It is Saturday, March 28 from 8-noon, at the St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall in Rockaway Beach. At this yummy breakfast, you will not just have French toast served with berry compote, but you will also enjoy link sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. All are welcome and bring your kids. Cost is by donation and all contributions will keep the Meals for Seniors Program going.
Easter is coming fast. I love Easter. So, great news: the Merchants Association and Rockaway Beach Fire Department are planning the Annual Rockaway Beach Easter Egg Hunt at the Phyllis Baker City Park on Saturday, April 11. The Easter eggs are getting prepared, and will soon be ready for all the kids. The Merchants Association has a scavenger hunt planned with local participating businesses, with a drawing for the prizes at the end of the day. Prizes include two bikes and one adult basket. And that’s just the beginning. Also, Etcetera is going to be selling their new t-shirts that say, “Hate Cancer, not each other.” I like that. More information in my future columns.
And lastly, don’t forget to sign up for Wally Nelson’s Ballroom Dance class with the community college beginning April 6th. You can get all the information you need in the community college pamphlet.
“A true friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg, even if you’re a little cracked.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.