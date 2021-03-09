Dale and I were tickled to see the daffodils popping up their little heads along the railroad tracks on Miller Street in downtown Rockaway Beach this week. Let me tell you a little history about these blooms. Phyllis Baker, one of the owners of ‘The Float' ice cream parlor, thought that the railroad tracks were a little drab and wanted to add color to the boring strip of grass next to the tracks. She got busy planting bulbs and joked that she would never see the beautiful blooms there, but someday all would enjoy this burst of color from the bulbs. What a wonderful memory and I am so happy I have the opportunity to share my memories of years gone by with you.
I had a little accident last week while making cream of asparagus soup in my instant pot. After pressure- cooking it for the proper amount of time and letting it rest, it was still not creamy. The recipe mentioned that I may need an ‘Immersion Blender' but if I don’t have one, just pour the soup into a blender and cream it a bit. So, that's what I did. When I plugged in the blender, I had accidentally left it on high, so it blasted the soup all over my kitchen, cupboards, stove, floor but worst of all it got all over me. I had bubbling burns on both arms and soup all over my clothes. What little soup was left, Dale loved, but I wouldn’t even taste it. Even the smell of asparagus now nauseates me. Unfortunately, we bought close to eight pounds of it at Fred Meyers, so I will be pulling it out of the freezer and making more soup in the future. Maybe someday I won't mind the smell anymore.
Good news! The Manhattan Beach State Park is open again and the roof on the restrooms has been fixed. There is lots of parking, and a restroom. This sweet little gem is just North of Rockaway Beach.
A fine member of our community has just officially retired from the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department on March 1st. A good friend of ours served our community for 25 years, and though he has retired, he is still serving our town in other ways. Tom Martine was a Captain for 20 years and a medical officer for 18 years. During this time Tom was also a member of the Tillamook County Fire Investigation Team. I hope you are aware how lucky our community is to have volunteers such as Tom Martine. In a small town the fire department is involved in so much more than a big city department. His first summer volunteering, the department saved 35 people that were pulled out to the ocean (times that by 25 years). They also respond to boating accidents in both Tillamook and Nehalem jetties. Through the years they have responded to wildland fires, motor vehicle accidents and ambulance calls, structure fires, searching for lost children and assisting elderly folks that have fallen.. Tom has performed CPR over 200 times. Think about that. Folks like Tom are priceless. Volunteers in our community are truly the unsung heroes, and without them, our community would be so much less. Thank you Tom for giving your time to help our town be the best it can be. You are awesome!
I am giving you plenty of warning on this momentous date coming up. Pat Croman Scott is turning 100 on March 17th. If you know Pat, even if you don't, send a birthday greeting her way. What a wonderful occasion!
Speaking of birthdays, several friends in our little town have birthdays this month. And I apologize if I miss your day. Just let me know and I will mention it. Happy birthday to Patti Swain, Sue Luce, Akshar Patel, Manuel Cota, Sherry Creech, Steve Press, Linda Melgoza, Cecile Doyle, Ed Wortman and Judy Sours. Enjoy your special days everyone. I hope you can do something you love!
And finally, my friend, Linda Bagwell, leaves us with something to ponder.... This week’s thought is; ‘What is the wrack line?’ Okay, Linda, you got me on this one. I have never heard this term before. So, me, being the sleuth I am, checked it out on my duckduckgo search engine. The answer is that it is the line of organic debris left on the beach by high tide. Sometimes this line is super cool, sometimes totally smelly and gross, i.e. those nasty little blue sailor jacks. But it is the place to look for all those glass floats! (Thanks Linda for all the questions. I can't wait to tackle next week!)
“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.” YAY! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
