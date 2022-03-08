Can I tell you how cool it is and how lucky we are to have our library? I remember when the Rockaway Women’s Club was working hard to establish it. The Woman’s Club changed their name to ‘Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library’ and got the grants to turn their building into a library. Then on July 3rd, 1999, 400 people showed up at the opening. It was so awesome. So friends, go to our library, join the ‘friends’ and find out just what our community library has to offer.
I have a lot of birthdays to share with you this month! Happy birthday to Patti Swain, Sue Luce, Akshar Patel, Ed Wortman, Anne McBride, Judy Sours, Manual Cota , Pat Croman Scott, Sherry Creech and Steve Press. Have a great day to all that are celebrating this month!
Join the ‘Get Fit With Rhonda and Friend’s on March 9th. They will be walking Camp Magruder. Then on March 16th they will be walking the Tillamook Creamery. You can get all the facts by joining their Facebook page, which is the same name or call Rhonda at 503 332 5861. It sounds like they have a great time! I plan to join them some day.
You know you all have been waiting for this. Warehouse 10 Market in Twin Rocks is having their Spring-Re-Opening event on Saturday, March 19th! They will have done some renovations and have lots of new items for you to buy. Be sure to stop by! They are at 19485 Hwy 101 S. in Rockaway Beach.
Solve is having their Oregon Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 23rd. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar. I will update you as we get closer to the date.
Okay, I have a question. Why is the ocean salty? Well, I looked it up. The ocean is chocked full of super salty ions (sodium and chloride) that are created when surface rocks are dissolved by the acids in rainwater. (This must happen a whole lot in Oregon.) These ions drip, run, and snake their way to the ocean making it about 3.5% salty.
The Meals for Seniors program offers a healthy home-cooked meal every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Doors open at 10:30, the meal is served at 11:45 and they also offers meals to homebound folks in our community. This meal is at the St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall in Rockaway Beach. They ask for a $4 donation for each meal, but you will not be turned away if you don’t pay. Stop by, eat a good meal and make new friends! It just doesn’t get any better than that.
“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.