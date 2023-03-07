The Rockaway Renaissance Artists group has several upcoming milestones worth noting. First is an exhibition at the Rockaway Beach Library, 120 N. Coral, beginning Wednesday, March 8. This marks the first example of a partnership that’s been discussed for months, and is an exciting development for both sides.

If you’ve followed my previous columns about the library, you might recall that the library has been investing in display space near the front door. First, the many commemorative plaques honoring the initial contributors who made it possible to convert a private home into the Rockaway Library some 30 years ago have been consolidated into a single plaque, now mounted behind the librarian’s desk. (If you, a friend or family member were honored in one or more of the original plaques, please contact the library and arrange to have it presented for you.)

