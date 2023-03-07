The Rockaway Renaissance Artists group has several upcoming milestones worth noting. First is an exhibition at the Rockaway Beach Library, 120 N. Coral, beginning Wednesday, March 8. This marks the first example of a partnership that’s been discussed for months, and is an exciting development for both sides.
If you’ve followed my previous columns about the library, you might recall that the library has been investing in display space near the front door. First, the many commemorative plaques honoring the initial contributors who made it possible to convert a private home into the Rockaway Library some 30 years ago have been consolidated into a single plaque, now mounted behind the librarian’s desk. (If you, a friend or family member were honored in one or more of the original plaques, please contact the library and arrange to have it presented for you.)
That wall space now makes it possible to hang all kinds of art works, from photographs to paintings to fabric art, and from what I know of the creativity represented by the Rockaway Renaissance Artists, there are likely to be several of each, and perhaps even greater variety.
The theme of this exhibit is The Pacific Northwest, and the artists’ interpretations of why and how much we love this part of the coast are sure to be varied and engaging.
Rick Hampton, known on social media as “Rick’s Pics,” is one of several group members who are coordinating the efforts and preparing the exhibition. Rick’s photographs of the scenic beauty, wildlife, and grandeur of the coast are well known, but always breathtaking, and the sheer volume of images is impressive on its own. Naturally, with the Pacific Ocean to the west, Rick has some incredible sunsets in his portfolio.
“People ask me how I can have more than a thousand sunset photos when there are only 365 days in a year,” Rick told me. “Well, there are 22 spots along the highway from Cannon Beach: pull outs, scenic overlooks, and more. Every spot is different.”
In addition, Robin Bock is coordinating the event, and I for one look forward to her fabric art. In addition to traditional quilting patterns, Robin’s fabric art includes a beautiful, impressionistic representation of our iconic Twin Rocks, which she displayed last September at the North Coast Recreation District (NCRD).
Speaking of NCRD, the Renaissance Artists will be returning there on April 1, this time in the Fireside Room. This lovely spot has a gas fireplace, a kitchenette, a baby grand piano and a gallery wall for displaying artworks. NCRD is located at 36155 9th St in Nehalem. The exhibit begins at 8 AM on Saturday the 1st.
Kristina Williams, who has taken up the mantle of Rockaway Renaissance Artists leadership after the passing of group founder Cindy Kay Gregory, adds that the NCRD exhibit will be an opportunity for Rockaway artists to sell their work. “NCRD have specific rules,” Kristina said, “so we will need to make sure we are in the know on those and that we are there during the times required with the right equipment to hang our work.”
Artists who want to participate will also need to provide artists cards for their works, which Kristina says “should include your name, medium, name of your piece, and price.” For more information on this, contact Kristina or Rick Hampton on social media.
Closer to home, the Rockaway Renaissance Artists will also be presenting at the Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller, at the pop-up market planned for March 25 from 11 Am - 6 PM. “This is more for table top art,” Kristina said, “maybe things on small easels, shells and rock art, knitting, jewelry, painted tiles.” I’ll be writing more about the pop-up market in coming weeks. I hope to see you at one or all of these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.