A nice couple walked by our home a few weeks back and heard me strumming on my ukulele on the front deck. I don't remember her name, but he left his business card on my car. His name is Christopher Moncrieffe. He does custom music for soundtracks, film, advertisements, websites and social media videos. He also transfers analog audio and VHS cassettes, photo negative and slides to digital formats. And he lives right here in our community. You can contact him from his website, which is ‘dropdeadugly.net'. Giggle, I love the name of his website!
Amber is visiting us during her spring break. So far we have had a really busy week, starting with a drive to Newport Beach with short hikes along the way. Before heading back we enjoyed a takeout lunch of a ‘Seafood Burrito' from the Newport Cafe. Such a perfect lunch, and we always stop there when in the area. Next time I am bringing my own plate. It is hard to eat out of Styrofoam. Now, hopefully I will remember.
Well, Rockaway Beach really knows how to celebrate Easter! Your kids will have two chances to wave at the Easter Bunny! Hopefully you can even take pictures with the bunny in the background.
At 10:30 on Saturday, April 3rd, the ‘Sugar' Easter Bunny will be making appearances at Simply Charming and the Little White Church. Your children will enjoy Easter goodies and can wave at the bunny! With Covid, social distancing will be necessary. The bunny isn't as young as she used to be. Next year, I am sure, the bunny will be full of hugs and kisses. This year we are making the day as much fun as we possibly can!
Then, on the same day, at noon sharp, there will be an Easter Basket Drive-thru at the Rockaway Wayside. Masks are required there too. The Easter Bunny, Sugar Bunny's little sister, will be there and bunny helpers will be handing out baskets to the kiddos. See, Easter in Rockaway Beach may be different, but it will be most awesome!
St. Mary's by the Sea will truly be celebrating the real reason we celebrate Easter. On Thursday, April 1st, St. Mary's will have their Holy Thursday evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7pm and adoration until 10pm. Friday, April 2nd, the service is at 3pm. Holy Saturday, April 3rd, they are having their Easter Vigil service at 8pm and Easter Sunday, Masses are at 8:30 and 10:30. St. Mary's is a beautiful little church nestled up against the ocean. It is a perfect location. (275 S. Pacific)
The Rockaway Community Church has a Good Friday service at 6pm and Easter Sunday service at 10:30. (They are located just across the highway from St. Mary's at 400 S. 3rd Avenue.)
“Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends" will have another outing on Wednesday, March 31st. You can join the group at noon at R&R Coffee; walk up 6th all the way to 3rd then down to 101 and back to R&R. All are welcome!
A special ‘hi' to my friend, Pat Patterson. He reads my column regularly and stays in touch with fun news!
“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal and new life.” Happy Easter folks! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
