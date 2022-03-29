Oh man, it has been a rough week. My brother, who is on his 10th year of battling pancreatic cancer, had to be rushed to the hospital with an internal bleed. He lives in Beaverton. Well, there were no ICU beds available anywhere in the Portland area. They finally found him one at Kaiser Sunnyside. He has received eight units of blood and been scoped from top to bottom, if you catch my drift. They can’t find the bleed. Today the have had him swallow a camera pill, very Star Treky, and we should get some answers tonight. We have all had extremely sleepless nights and cried until no tears come. Please keep him in your prayers. He says he is feeling better and is really hopeful. Dale and I are on vacation, and he has asked that we not return. He will see us when we get back. If anyone can beat this, Mike can. He is a Superman and keeps his positive thoughts at all times. (Though he did admit to me yesterday that he has wondered about that several times.)
Yes, we have been vacationing on Maui and have had a blast, until this week. Sun, surf and Mahi Mahi fish dinners. Life doesn’t get much better than that. Each evening Dale and I go down to the shore and I play my ukulele for an hour. I love it when I have crowds around me, then I know I have done a good job. I had one man thank me, and tell me his kids on the mainland were watching me as well. The song I sing at sunset had brought tears to his eyes and I had made his vacation. It doesn’t get any better than that.
So, what a small world it is. Nightly, Carl, from Bay City would walk down and catch my last few songs. He and his wife, Marina were visiting Maui too. I think we have made a forever friend. Our vacation was a bright spot in the last two years for us. Things have changed, but we just found new favorite things to do. I thank God for the wonderful gift of Dale and I spending this time together.
Jeff Hunter of Rockaway Beach has been enjoying all the nice cards folks are sending. His ALS has progressed and unfortunately he is now on Hospice. His wife is doing all she can to make him comfortable and I am proud how our community has stepped in to help too. If you would like to send a card, his address is PO Box 596 Rockaway Beach, 97136. His wife reads each and every card to him. Don’t forget to say a prayer for Nancy too. (His wife.)
I received a call from Winnie Mercer that tickled me pink a few days ago. She told me about all the birds and kites soaring above the beaches in Rockaway last weekend. It sounded truly glorious. I love life!
Penny Cole just let me know that the Lions Club Bingo begins on Saturday, April 9th. I will remind you next week when it is closer to the date! Yay! Normal is coming back!
Penny Cheek called me about all the updates that the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association is doing in our community. You will be so pumped when I tell you all that they are doing!
You know, Rockaway really knows how to celebrate Easter. And it’s coming fast. I will keep you updated on the plans as I get more information! But, I will give you a quick peek. There will be a July 4th Parade, Trunk or Treat is back on, the Easter Bunny or bunnies will be in town, (There will be an event at the Phyllis Baker Park, thanks to the Merchants Association and the Fire Department.) and, well, that is just
a little peak at the upcoming fun!
Which makes this next paragraph quite relevant. Robin and Patti Swain are working hard putting together a volunteer roster for event and projects. I can’t tell you how much fun it is to be involved with a group like this. If you would like to join this group, email rockawayvolunteers1@gmail.com. Your life will change and you will make forever friends with folks in the group. That is how Dale and I became a part of the community 40 years ago. Many have moved, moved on or passed, but there are still folks we know and we still feel right at home when we see them!
A special ‘hi’ to my friend, Pat Patterson. I know you read my column regularly and I thank you for that!
If you are looking for a tax deductible donation for next year, and it is a totally worthwhile investment, consider donating to the Friends of Rockaway Beach Library. You can pick up a membership or donation form at the library. If you would rather send your donation in, send a check made out the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, PO Box 185 Rockaway Beach Oregon 97136. Memberships are only $10 per year. You donations truly help keep our library open!
2022 Annual Day Use Access Parking Passes are available to purchase online. This is for the Tillamook County Parks Department. If you wish to purchase a discounted pass (Available for seniors over 65 years, disabled veterans of Oregon Trail card holders) you can call 503 322 3522 and leave a message. They will return your call as quickly as they can. For the rest of you, go to the Tillamook County Parks Department and sign up there! I would click on the Annual Day Use Access Parking Pass. These passes are transferable between vehicles. I hope that helps those that have asked me. This is what I found on their Facebook Page.
“Smell the sea, and feel the sky, let your soul and spirits fly.” (And a few kites!) That’s Rockaway Beach “Sugar Coated!”
