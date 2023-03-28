“That was the train!”
Indeed it was. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad returned to its seasonal operation on Saturday, March 25.
The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) describes itself as “a unique heritage railroading museum.” In addition to static displays and rail cars in various stages of preservation and restoration at their main location in Garibaldi, the OCSR operates seasonal excursions with their mix of steam-powered and diesel-electric locomotives.
The first runs of this year used one of the diesel-electrics, the Great Northern Railway’s EMD F7 No. 274, originally used between St. Paul, Minnesota and Seattle, Washington. Produced between 1949 and 1953, this classic style of locomotive was the workhorse of the U.S. rail industry for freight and passenger service. The famous Super Chief of the Santa Fe Railroad, for example, used an F7 similar to the No. 274.
If the romance of the rails has a place in your heart, you’re no doubt fond (as am I) of the two steam engines. One of these, the Polson Logging Co. 2, is a survivor of the early days of logging. Built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1912, it originally served the Saginaw Timber Company for logging operations along the Chehalis River in Washington.
But the real star—literally—of the OCSR is the McCloud Railway No. 25. This locomotive appeared in the film Stand By Me, an adaptation of the Stephen King novella The Body. (It also appeared in Bound for Glory and The Changeling.) In Stand By Me, several boys are hiking to find a dead body deep in the forest. On the way, they follow a railroad bridge that crosses a deep ravine. While they are in the middle of the bridge, they see a cloud of steam and hear the whistle of an approaching train.
The train that menaces the lads is our No. 25, a 2-6-2 “Prairie” type locomotive. The 2-6-2 designation describes the arrangement of the wheels: two wheels on a single axle at the front of the engine, followed by six driven wheels, while a final axle at the rear holds the last two wheels.
Fortunately, No. 25’s role in the OCSR is far less sinister than in the Stephen King movie. It’s the centerpiece of our annual tree-lighting ceremony, traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, when it transports the guest of honor: Santa Claus. A favorite memory from several years ago: I overheard a little girl about six saying breathlessly to her mom, “Santa is coming—and he’s coming on a real train!”
Currently it’s No. 274’s time to shine in the OCSR’s Spring Break Excursions. Through April 9, the OCSR offers 90-minute trips from Garibaldi to Rockaway. Ticket prices range from $20 for children 3-12, $23 for seniors and veterans, and $28 for adults. (Children under 3 ride free.)
There are longer excursions at other times throughout the year; my wife and I took the Fall Splendor ride with a friend here in town a couple years back. That trek led us from Garibaldi past Rockaway through Wheeler. From there the tracks led us past Mohler and eventually followed the Salmonberry River well up the canyon. It was an unforgettable ride, with the steep tree-lined canyon walls leading down to the rushing Salmonberry below the tracks. Deep green spruce and fir trees mingled with bright yellow Oregon maples.
But whatever the season, the ride from Garibaldi to the Rockaway Caboose gives a unique look at the scenery along Tillamook Bay. The tracks, originally laid in 1911, are set much closer to the water than Highway 101, and the train moves at a relaxing 10 miles per hour.
The OCSR was recently featured in a Wall Street Journal pictorial essay on romantic train rides, where they mention “the coastal town of Rockaway Beach, with its quaint candy stores and hip bakeries.” Considering that other train rides in the feature included the Swiss Alps and the Middle-Earth scenery of New Zealand, I’d say we’re in good company.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the OCSR’s Web site at http://oregoncoastscenic.org. A wheelchair lift is available at the Garibaldi depot, 204 American Avenue in Garibaldi.
