Dale and I are cleaning house and are selling lots of treasures. We were wonderfully surprised when one of our items sold, and we had a bonus gift from the buyer. Alice Goddard and her husband had enjoyed a day of crabbing prior to stopping by our house for ‘pick up' and shocked us with some yummy crab too! Thank you both of you. The crab was delicious.
Lynda Holm may have moved away from Rockaway Beach, but she still contacts me with hometown news when she learns something new. Several years ago there were hard working cadets volunteering with the Rockaway Beach Fire Department. Daniel and his sister, Korina Simmons worked extra hard through the flooding in Rockaway Beach a few years ago. They stayed busy filling sandbags and helping wherever they could. Well, and this is so cool, Daniel just graduated Navy Deep Diving School and will now be a technician in support of the Navy Seal training programs. And we can say we knew him when....
Great news! Sugar Bunny will make an appearance at both Simply Charming and The Little White Church Saturday, April 3rd. We are still firming up the time, but the bunny should be at Simply Charming at 10:30 am. There will be goodies for your kids too! This year Sugar Bunny will be social distancing, but will pose for pictures with your kids from six foot away. You can be creative. Just respect the distancing.... Personally, I can't wait. Hopefully by next year there can be lots of hugs!
Rockaway Beach Merchants are having an Easter drive-by at the Wayside. There will be a tent in the center of the wayside, where bunny helpers will be handing out Easter baskets to the kiddos. There will be 55 baskets, so get there early. This event begins at noon.
There are Easter celebrations all over the county so be sure to look for them for your children. Of course, our events are the bestest!
The most important events of the Easter Season happen at St. Mary’s by the Sea. That is the true reason for the Season. On Holy Thursday, April 1st, there will be an Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7pm and Adoration until 10pm. Good Friday, April 2nd,there is a service at 3pm. Easter Vigil Service is Saturday, April 3rd at 8pm and Easter Sunday masses are at 8:30 and 10:30. More info next week.
The Rockaway Community Church also has a celebration for Easter. They are having a Good Friday service on April 2nd at 6pm and their Easter Sunday service is at 10:30am on April 4th.
Linda Bagwell has another tidbits to share. She knows that many of the empty crab shellbacks are due to the crabs molting, but she has also heard discussions about them dying off. Molting is the process of replacing the exoskeleton. It is a complex process that has four stages; inter-molt, pre-molt, ecdysis (What the heck? It just means shedding), and post-molt. It is an extremely dangerous process for the crab and it takes several hours and requires lots of energy. Okay, after that I think I will skedaddle.
“Spring is a whimsical wanderer, blooming beauty along her path.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
