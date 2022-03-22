Dale and I have spent the last several years cleaning out all our excess and selling or donating it. We have met lots of really nice folks in our county selling some items on Facebook Marketplace and will continue to clean until we feel we are done. It is amazing how much we have accumulated in fifty years.
We have a truly wonderful organization in town you simply can’t overlook. It is the Hope Chest. We love to donate our gently used items to them. They are all volunteer and all their proceeds are given back to help charities in our community. Your donations are always welcome, of course, but do stop by and shop while you are in town. I usually find something I can’t live without. Maybe you will too! If you would like to volunteer with these awesome folks, call Terry Walhood at 503-355-0782. I love her! Whenever there is a request for volunteers, Terry will be there!
In the next few weeks I will paint a picture of how our town will come to life on Easter weekend. There are services to attend and Easter bunnies to visit with the community children. So, stay tuned!
Is anyone else waiting for the return of the tiny hummingbirds? I love watching their acrobatics and antics each spring. There are always a few that like to winter here, but when their traveling cousins return, it is nothing short of fun!
The seal pups will begin appearing on the beaches soon and yes, this is a common occurrence. Keep an eye out, and warn your children and friends to stay away and please keep their doggies away. In the spring, harbor seals give birth to their pups on secluded beaches, but even though they can swim, they tire easily. So, the little pups lay on the shorelines to rest and stay warm. And, while they rest, mom is out looking for food in the ocean. Sometimes they leave their pups alone for days so they can rest. The pups are not abandoned. If you think you can help, well, frankly, you can’t. They will only be harmed if you try. If you really are concerned, the best thing to do is to call the Oregon Marine Mammals Stranding Network at 541 270 6830. What they will do is post signs and warn folks of the situation. Stay away from the pups. That is the best thing you can do... Unless you want to call the network.
I have an update on a previously planned event. The Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast on March 26th has been cancelled. But, never fear, they will be having a Memorial Day French Toast Breakfast.
The Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends are always on the move. You can get updates on their Facebook page, Get Fit Rockaway, or call Rhonda at 503 332 5861. On March 23rd, they are getting fit with a beach cleanup. Then on March 30th, they will be walking the Nedonna Jetty area. Be sure to add them to your list of things to do!
For those that have been asking, the Rockaway Beach Library is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10am-6pm. Their Saturday hours are a bit different, 10am-3pm. They are closed from 1-1:30pm for lunch. Our Rockaway Beach Library’s phone number is 503 355 2665. Be sure to drop by. Our library is a huge resource for our community!
The Rockaway Beach Merchants Association are really making a difference in our town. I hope to share all their updates with you when I get a go-ahead. Be sure to keep reading my column for their updates.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach have a jam every Tuesday at our City Hall from 1-3pm. Be sure to join them, even if you just want to listen. Other instruments or voices are welcome too!
“Life takes you down many paths, but my favorite ones lead to the beach.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
