In the Listening Sessions prior to last year’s elections, one common theme permeated the conversation: Rockaway Beach residents want two-way communication with city government.
We’ve seen evidence of the city being open and transparent with communication to us. City Council meetings are well-attended in person, but even better, they are available live on line on the second Wednesday of the month.
In the last few days, you have probably received your Spring 2023 city newsletter. Somebody at city hall must have recognized my name, as the envelope in which my newsletter arrived bore a cheerful note on the back recommending that I “enjoy the coffee — mmmmm!” (I guess my love of coffee is pretty well known around town.)
But hearing from the mayo, city council, and department heads is only half the question. As Mayor Charles McNeilly said in the February meeting, “This is about city government going out to you, and you giving us input on how you want us to govern the city. And it’s free.”
Two additional projects are in the works which have engendered tremendous interest from folks here in town: development of the Anchor Street Parking Lot behind City Hall and next to the current fire station; and the construction of stairs and a ramp leading from the Wayside to the beach.
Beach access is a little more cut and dried. As Rockaway’s population ages (myself definitely included), the climb down the riprap to the sand is growing more and more challenging. And as younger families come here to live or visit with their toddlers and children, the sandy, slippery rocks can be unforgiving.
Whether your concern is getting to our seven miles of white sandy beach without a dangerous fall, or getting a wagon laden with your kids’ beach gear onto that same strand, now is the time to let city government hear from you. (I’ll cover ways to contact the city at the end of this column.)
The Anchor Street parking lot project has been widely discussed on social media, with one recent Facebook posting on the subject receiving more than 100 comments. Many long-time residents shared fond memories of some of the activities here in the past, from the Natatorium (where the Wayside now stands) to the bumper cars and bowling alley.
The current plan is to add more public restrooms and several EV fast-charging stations, two things that would be helpful for visitors. But there’s a holdup in when those stations could be built; at a recent city council meeting, it was shared that the schedule for constructing two fast chargers could not begin until 2024 or 2025.
One common refrain: something for kids to do. This echoes a conversation among the Friends of the Library, about setting up activities for kids to do in the library (apart from the only slightly tongue-in-cheek suggestion that they could use the free wi-fi to play games on their phones).
So with that, I’d like to open the question to my readers, especially those of you (residents and visitors alike) whose children are looking for age-appropriate activities here in town, during vacation, summer break, or after school. What would your kids enjoy doing?
If you have suggestions, let me know at the email under my by-line. If you have something to say to the city, come to the next city council meeting, scheduled for April 12 at 6 PM, 276 S. Hwy 101. Just outside the City Council chambers, you’ll find a sign-up sheet titled Non-Agenda Items. Add your name to that sheet along with your address, and you will have a five-minute slot to address the mayor and city council.
One final note: the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library are actively seeking a couple of new members, pursuant to the retirement of some of the current board. It’s a very light responsibility, attending occasional meetings and helping direct the library’s needs. But it’s a great way to give back to the community and shape the future of a valuable resource. And if you can help out with the book sale over 4th of July weekend, so much the better. Hope to see you there.
