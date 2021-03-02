“March, Let Spring Begin!”
Wow! Daylight savings time begins on March 14th! Now that feels good. Pretty bulbs popping their little faces out of the ground, warmer weather, less cold wind and just knowing that spring is almost here and summer is not far behind.
I had a little accident last week while making cream of asparagus soup in my instant pot. After pressure- cooking it for the proper amount of time and letting it rest, it was still not creamy. The recipe mentioned that I may need an ‘Immersion Blender' but if I don’t have one, just pour the soup into a blender and cream it a bit. So, that's what I did. When I plugged in the blender, I had accidentally left it on high, so it blasted the soup all over my kitchen, cupboards, stove, floor but worst of all it got all over me. I had bubbling burns on both arms and soup all over my clothes. What little soup was left, Dale loved, but I wouldn’t even taste it. Even the smell of asparagus now nauseates me. Unfortunately, we bought close to eight pounds of it at Fred Meyers, so I will be pulling it out of the freezer and making more soup in the future. Maybe someday I won't mind the smell anymore.
One of our residents is turning 100 years young on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th! Holy smokes! That should be a blessed celebration! Happy birthday Patrice (Pat) Croman Scott. And may I say, you truly don't look your age!!
The ‘Get Fit with Rhonda' is going to be walking Camp Magruder, today, March 3rd. Next week, March 10th, you will walk the Garibaldi Harbor Walk with these nice folks. Follow the group 'Get Fit with Rhonda' on Facebook for lots more info.
Good news! The Manhattan Beach State Park is open again and the roof on the restrooms has been fixed. There is lots of parking, and a restroom. This sweet little gem is just North of Rockaway Beach.
And finally, my friend, Linda Bagwell, leaves us with something to ponder.... This week’s thought is; ‘What is the wrack line?’ Okay, Linda, you got me on this one. I have never heard this term before. So, me, being the sleuth I am, checked it out on my duckduckgo search engine. The answer is that it is the line of organic debris left on the beach by high tide. Sometimes this line is super cool, sometimes totally smelly and gross, i.e. those nasty little blue sailor jacks. (Thanks Linda for all the questions. I can't wait to tackle next week!)
“With rushing winds and gloomy skies, the dark and stubborn winter dies.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.