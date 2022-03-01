Oh thank goodness! Daylight savings time begins on March 14th. That makes me feel hopeful. Longer daylight hours, pretty little bulbs popping up out of the brown soil, warmer weather, less cold wind, and the fact that summer is not far behind. Oh yeah!
The Get Fit Rockaway schedule is out! You can join the ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friend’s at the end of February. A couple upcoming walks include; March 2nd, the Old Cedar Walk and March 9th the Camp Magruder walk. The contact info is call 503 332 5861 or email Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com or RoHondaTrains@gmail.com. Better yet, look for the Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends on Rhonda’s Facebook page!
Kim Tackett and Penny Cole invite you to their Simply Charming Thursday Tea Party On March 3rd. I have to say, these teas are so much fun. I have met so many nice folks when I am able to attend. You will not only enjoy good company but you will enjoy a yummy tea. The featured teas are from North Fork 53 and so far every variety I have tried is delicious! A real bonus is you may even get some extra shopping in at Simply Charming. It is a truly delightful shop.
One of our residents in our town will be 101 years young on St. Patricks’ Day, March 17th. Happy birthday Pat Croman Scott. You are still beautiful too, both inside and out. Congratulations!
Don’t forget to stop by our wonderful Rockaway Beach Library when you have a spare minute or two. Their hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10am-6pm, and they close for lunch from 1-1:30pm. Then on Saturday they are open from 10am-3pm. Read a good book, bring the kids in or simply become a member of ‘The Friends of the Library.’
The City Hall is alive with music every Tuesday from 1-3pm. Drop by and enjoy The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach as we practice and jam. Bring your instrument or just come and sing along!
Mark June 4th on your calendar. I know, it sounds a long way off, but I do want to give the community a heads up. Andrea, the owner of ‘My Essential Collection’ in Rockaway Beach, will be sponsoring the Energy Healing Event at the Old Mill RV Event Center in Garibaldi. There you will enjoy vendors, speakers, live music, meditation, drum circle, sing bowls and more! She is still looking for more vendors and speakers. You can email Andrea at andrea@myessentialcollection. Or just stop by her store at 460 Hwy 101 S.
“Even though February is the shortest month of the year, sometimes it seems like the longest.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated’”
