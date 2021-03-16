Do you know what March 17th 2021 means? Well, on the calendar it says it's St. Patrick’s Day, which is totally cool, but if you keep reading you will find out it is Pat Croman Scott's 100th birthday! Yes, you read that right! One of Rockaway Beaches own is turning 100 years old today! Congratulations to you Pat! You have reached a milestone. Enjoy your day and I wish for you many many more.
So, it's St Patrick's Day on the 17th. I hope you all look good in green. My celebration is a little more meaningful since I had my DNA analyzed. I actually have quite a bit of green in me, and I love it!
The next subject is a needed one this winter. Spring is officially here on Saturday, March 20th. It will start being greener, warmer and much more colorful as we get deeper into spring. So get ready, take a deep breath and bloom! Things are definitely looking up!
My brother and his wife surprised us with a visit last week. They have had their shots, and they feel much safer to visit us now. We had Christmas gifts to give them and our daughter's gift to her Uncle Mike brought tears to his eyes. She has all my mom's recipe cards since she passed. My brothers favorite thing she made was ‘Spiced Nuts' and Amber used her computer skills and had kitchen t-towels made with mom's spiced nut recipe card. It is hard to describe, but they are very cool. My brother was so pleased with the gift. His pancreatic cancer has now spread to the area around his stomach so let me tell you, every little thing truly matters and is much sweeter now. I thank God for every day we can share and every minute I can hear his voice.
So, at my brothers request, we ordered a large garlic chicken pizza for the Barview Jetty Store, and we were not disappointed!
The Rockaway Beach Merchants and Simply Charming/Little White Church both having Easter events on Saturday, April 3rd. The Merchants are having a drive-by event in the center of the wayside under a tent. There will be an Easter bunny and helpers handing out Easter baskets to kids from our community. There will be 55 baskets and once they're gone, they will be closing up. That sounds like fun, even through the pandemic. I will update next week with the time.
The second event is at both Simply Charming and the Little White Church. “Sugar Bunny" will be visiting at one store and moving up the street for the second. The kiddos will get candy and goodies at both events. We're still finalizing the plans so I will continue to update you for the next few weeks on that too.
I love this! I have a correction for something in my last column. Phyllis Baker did not plant the daffodils along the railroad tracks on Miller Street. Jerry Raatz was the planter. Pansy and Jerry are regular readers of my column (hi guys!), and Pansy called me to let me know who actually planted the bulbs. “The earth laughs in flowers!” Giggle, but she did confirm that Phyllis was extremely proud of them. I love that she called though. How nice it was to reminisce about the good old days in Rockaway Beach. We were here when there were events happening year round. Bingo at the community center, Carnival in the Park, All that Jazz Festivals, street dances twice in month in the summer, Oktoberfest’s.... Boy, I could go on and on. We knew almost everybody in town and we never wanted to leave town because we might miss something. We really have to enjoy every minute we have folks, because everything changes when you're not looking.
Now, Linda Bagwell has another question for us to ponder. This question is “Rock Hard!” here goes; ‘What makes agates and why do we have so few while other beaches have so many more?’ Okay, I think I know part of the answer, but I am going back to my duckduckgo search engine again. Well, here goes... agates take 50 million years to form. Agates look like transparent rocks and have bands of color. The totally clear and transparent rocks are not officially considered agates. Weird, huh? Agates are a translucent variety of finely trained, microcrystalline quartz. Each agate has its own beauty. Okay, I am guessing on the second part of the question. I assume it has to do with how many rocks are in the area. But then, that is a guess. You can do your own research. That is a great way to do something new and different!
“Spring brings new growth, weed out the bad and make room for something beautiful.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
