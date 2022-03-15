“May your troubles be less and your coffee be Irish.” Top o’ the mornin’ to ya!
Happy 101st birthday to Pat Croman Scott. “May the road rise up to meet you…. One might say it has! Happy birthday Pat! You are an awesome and beautiful woman.
So, the next best thing to going to Hawaii for some great food is to head to the ‘Tropical Island Grill’ in Rockaway Beach! That will tickle your taste buds. We love it there! They are located at 100 S. First Avenue and you can enjoy Hawaiian Teriyaki chicken and pork bowls, plates and more! They even have delicious charbroiled burgers at their food cart. Their hours are 12-7pm. Yummy is what we say when we get to enjoy a meal from there. And it is closer than going to Maui!
Rhonda and Friends will be getting fit at the Tillamook Creamery on March 16th and on March 23rd you can join them for beach cleanup. Look them up on Facebook. You will find them at ‘Get Fit Rockaway.’ You can also email Rhonda at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com.
The Solve Beach Cleanup is scheduled on April 23rd. I will keep you informed as it gets closer.
Warehouse 10 will have their Spring Re-Opening event on Saturday, March 19th and they will be open every day through April. Yay! It’s a fun place to shop! Be sure to add this to your list of things to do!
Spring is officially here on Saturday, March 29th. It will be warmer, greener and we will soon see all kinds of color dancing around in our yards. Take a deep breath. Everything is definitely looking up! If you should happen to see bulbs against the railroad tracks in town, be sure to thank Jerry Raatz for planting them. They are right in the center of town where ‘The Float Ice Cream Parlor’ used to be. Boy those were good days. We had Jazz Festivals, Bingo at the Community Center, Oktoberfest’s, the Carnival in the Park, Street dances at the wayside, Banjo Two… oh I could go on. We had so much fun. Times and events change when you are not looking. It is time to make and look forward to, lots of new happenings in our community. Soon these will be the good old days!
Question: What country has the most coastline in the world? Answer: Canada.
“When you can’t sleep at night it’s because you’re awake in someone else’s dream.” Happy St. Patrick’s day! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
