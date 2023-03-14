The March 8 City Council meeting saw the unanimous selection of Alesia Franken to position #4 on the Rockaway City Council, replacing the late Cindy Kay Gregory. The process of selecting a replacement was researched by City Council member Mary McGinniss, who looked over the processes of many municipalities for filling a vacancy between election cycles.
The process that our City Council used was adapted from the process used by Bend, Oregon. Each of the six applicants for the position had submitted their background, and our City Council and Mayor Charles McNeilly reviewed the applications.
During the meeting, council and mayor selected their top three applicants, assigning points to first, second, and third. The three highest-scoring applicants were then interviewed individually by the mayor and city council, who then made their preferred selection by secret ballot. At the end of the interview, Alesia Franken received unanimous approval for the position.
After the meeting, City Council member Kristine Hayes commented, “Her résumé was simply amazing and I really liked her spirit.” We look forward to seeing Council Member Franken’s contribution to our community.
Several other significant announcements were made, including the passing of Resolution 23-985, which finalizes the city’s plan to purchase 10.15 acres of land formerly owned by L & C TRS, the timber company that operates in the forest to the east of town, beyond North Palisade Street. This plan has been in place since 2021, with the intention of moving city offices and emergency services out of the tsunami zone. This resolution authorizes the city to spend $30,000 to purchase the land.
Mayor McNeilly commented, “After the purchase, the heavy lifting begins.” Citizens, he said, “will be called upon to collaborate with City Council in the best interest of our beloved community as a whole.”
There are several ways you can follow this and make sure your voice is heard. First, attend City Council meetings: the schedule is posted on the city’s Web site (http://corb.us), but in general meetings are the second Wednesday of the month. You can either attend in person or via the Internet; meetings are broadcast live every month, with a bold red link directly on the home page.
The third way is to sign up for the electronic newsletter, which you can do from any of the pages on the city Web site. Scroll to the bottom and look for the words “Sign up for the City E-mail List,” just above the footer. a
Speaking of newsletters, the city is preparing its quarterly print newsletter, which will be mailed at the end of the month.
Talking about the tsunami zone leads to another event discussed briefly at the March City Council meeting: the Preparedness Fair scheduled for April 15, 11:00 - 2:00, at the Nea-Kah-Nie High School gym. There will be free CPR training, information about what to do in a disaster (including power outages), and booths from local fire departments, the Emergency Preparedness group, and more. There will also be door prizes, including a go-bag, emergency sleeping bags, and more.
Another welcome bit of news: the city is working on engineering drawings for enhanced beach access at the Wayside. These include a stairway and a ramp, as well as plans for maintenance. The current path down from the Wayside to the beach is difficult for anyone with mobility issues, whether toddlers or seniors. Furthermore, families with wagons or stroller have no easy way to negotiate the rip-rap, and even though beach-capable wheelchairs are available in town, there’s no current way to get them from the Wayside to the sand. This will be a vast improvement in safety, convenience, and enjoyability for locals and tourists alike.
Speaking of the Wayside, the Lions Club received official city approval for their hot-dog trailer to have its usual spot at the Wayside for the summer. The Lions Club reminded us that all proceeds are returned to the community, and that last year they provided $9,000 in scholarships to Nea-Kah-Nie High School students.
As a final note, city manager Luke Shepard was confirmed as the city’s budget manager, following discussion from the February meeting. Shepard plans to complete a draft budget on March 24, with budget committee meetings at 5 PM on April 6 and 13. “All meetings are on the calendar,” Shepard said.
