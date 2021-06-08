Wishing a happy 90th birthday to Hal McMahan. His birthday is this week, so if you run into him, be sure to congratulate him! That is definitely a birthday to celebrate!
Yay! Fireworks in Rockaway Beach! Yes, it will truly be a star spangled 4th! Even without our parade and Weiner dog races, I know our streets will be lined with red, white and blue. I can almost smell the barbeques, taste the watermelon and see the apple pie. Let the festivities begin. Just be safe and smart with your celebrations. In our town, there will be entertainment from morning until fireworks, and beyond!
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is having their ‘Fireworks Spectacular Train' on July 4th from 8:30- 11:30pm. It will depart from Garibaldi. For information email info@oregoncoastscenic.org and to book your tickets. Don't call their ticket office or ticket line. Remember, spaces are limited and reservations are required. Folks, what a perfect ending to a ‘Star Spangled 4th'.
The Lions Club will continue their patriotic tradition on July 4th. They will be selling their hot dogs at the wayside from July 1st- July 5th. Zandra told me their caramel corn is awesome too! Yummy, I will definitely give that a try, since I don't eat red meat. The Lions tirelessly give to our community and this is their largest fundraiser for the Club and their International Sight and Hearing Foundation. What an awesome group of folks.
I have a reminder for all our residents of Rockaway Beach. We live here. We need to consider ourselves guardians of the shore. We need to educate and help protect visitors to our small town. Let's try to protect tragedy from happening here and school ourselves about the riptides, wildlife such as seals, birds, land mammals and fires on the beach and in backyards Tell visitors about the dangers. Sometimes you may get funny looks, but better to get funny looks than to have a tragedy happen in our town. Every tourist area has these problems. Visitors sometimes leave their better judgment at home. Think about it, then educate yourself and if you have a short-term rental, put signs up for them to read to keep them safe. You never know what disaster you could be stopping.
And a final birthday greeting to my big brother, Mike. As you know, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when he was 61 years of age. The doctor gave him six weeks to live. Well, this year, my brother, my hero, is celebrating his 71st birthday on June 9th. Mike, you have been blessed and you are an inspiration and blessing. Your positive attitude is amazing. I love you and have a perfect day with your family!
“America is another name for opportunity!” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.