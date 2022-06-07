The Riverbend Players’ production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the North Coast Recreation District theater combines a beloved script with performances from a combination of seasoned veterans and talented novices. This tightly-acted, fast-paced comedy never lets up.
One newcomer in particular deserves much of the credit: director Frank Squillo. Frank is well known as one of the owners of the popular Wanda’s Cafe in Nehalem, but his talents extend significantly beyond great eggs Benedict and terrific baked goods.
“The blocking was especially important to the action of the play,” Frank commented. His fourteen actors move around the stage in perfect sync, always heightening the humor — or the suspense.
“It was important to make that look natural,” Frank added. The timing made it flow, and yielded consistent laughs from the audience.
Rockaway resident Rodney Dahl brings years of stage experience to the role of Jonathan Brewster, a psychopathic killer who has returned to wreak vengeance on his younger brother Mortimer. Dahl’s deep baritone voice provided ominous echoes through the theater, and his recurring rage at being compared to Boris Karloff (who created the role in the play’s 1939 Broadway debut) builds throughout the play, until it reaches its hilarious climax. Rodney’s facial expressions, gestures, and vocalizations all contribute to the hilarity.
The third Brewster brother, Teddy — convinced that he is Theodore Roosevelt — gets a pitch-perfect rendition by Chazz Miska. It strikes an ideal balance, honoring the tone and mannerisms adopted by John Alexander in the 1943 film version, while adding his own characterization. Jeff Slamal’s Dr. Einstein — the role played by Peter Lorre in the film — also brings a unique twist to a much-loved character.
One pleasure of working in community theater is watching new actors develop their skills, and Julee Ward as Elaine Harper demonstrated that in a highly satisfying way. We first saw Julee as Anelle in “Steel Magnolias,” a role that requires emotional range and pathos. As Elaine, she had the same range, conveying the innocence of an ingenue (her character is a minister’s daughter), but with spunk and determination in the face of the chaos that ensues.
The two Brewster aunts, Abby (Sue Neuer) and Martha (Linda Makohon), are familiar to audiences at NCRD. The contrast between the delicate spinster aunts and their roles as serial killers sets up the play’s darkcomedy theme, and these two give it everything they’ve got.
The entire cast deserves mention. Mark Bartrom (Reverend Harper) first played angel Clarence Odbody in 2021’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Sharon
Gavin (Mr. Gibbs) also debuted in “Steel Magnolias,” and brings taut energy to a small but important role early in the play. Tom Cocklin (Officer
Brophy) has long been involved with Riverbend, as director, producer, and set construction, so it was surprising to learn this was only his second role as an actor.
Juli Stratton (Officer O’Hara) plays a frustrated playwright, and has some hilarious moments when Mortimer has been tied to a chair by the villains.
Jon Helzer (Officer Klein), another first-time actor, gave solid laughs throughout the play. And while hardly a newcomer to the theater, Stephen Clark (Mr. Witherspoon) brings his 34 years as a high-school drama teacher to the bemused superintendent of Happydale Sanitarium, come to take Teddy away.
If you had to pick a single star of the performance, though, it would have to be Bryan Churchill as Mortimer. In his first role as an actor (after years of musical performances), Bryan gave an expressive, high-energy performance as he learns first of his aunts’ murderous past, then has to deal with the return of his brother Jonathan who wishes him dead. His combination of facial expressions, physical comedy, and vocal characterizations carry the role. We talked briefly after the play, about making the transition from musician to actor.
“For one thing,” I said, “you’re clearly comfortable in front of an audience.”
“Oh, you all disappear when the performance starts,” he said. “At least until you start reacting. When the audience responds, it’s like a drug.”
The play runs weekends through June 19th, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7 PM and Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to riverbendplayers.org.
