The Rockaway Beach Library opens its Summer Reading programs next week. From June 12 through August 5, the library, as part of the Tillamook County Library System, will offer activities for children, teens, and adults, as well as a calendar of performances and interactive demonstrations throughout the season.
Participants in the children’s program (through age 11) receive a packet containing a bingo card that participants will use to track their weekly reading. “Every child who registers will receive a free book just for signing up,” explained Jessica Moran, the county Bookmobile driver.
The packet also contains instructions on how to complete the activities on the bingo cards and lists everything needed to complete the program. When your kids complete an activity in one square of the bingo card, you check it off as completed. Each row, column, or diagonal you fill will earn your child a free book. “This makes a potential total of thirteen books,” Jessica said.
In addition, take-home crafts will be available in two categories, suitable for ages 2-6 and 7-11, at the beginning of each week at all Tillamook County Library branches. The upper age limit takes into account the grade your child will be entering in the fall; if your 11-year-old child will be entering 6th grade, sign them up for the teen program.
Teen participants (11-18) can register online with Beanstack on or after June 12 at https://tillabook.beanstack.org/reader365. Then come to any Tillamook County Library for a magnetic poetry kit and a free book. Teens who read 600 minutes (10 hours) over the summer will be eligible for the grand prize drawings, which are pretty significant. Rockaway Beach participants, along with Manzanita and Garibaldi, will have a chance to win one of two Pinball Parties from North Coast Pinball in Nehalem.
Adults (19-up) are included as well: keep track of the books you read either at the same Beanstack Web site or by picking up a Reading Log Bookmark. When you’ve read five books, stop by the library to pick up your tote bag. In addition, you’ll be entered in a drawing for one of seven $100 Fred Meyer gift cards. Reading more books will give you extra entries into the drawing: one additional entry per book (up to five additional books). Readers are also encouraged to include audiobooks, graphic novels, ebooks, fiction, nonfiction, and additional reading material. Check with the Beanstack site for details.
As in years past, the Tillamook Library system has a full schedule of children’s programs, including presentations, movies, and more. The Rockaway Library starts summer performances on June 27 at 10:30 a.m. with the Matt Baker Comedy and Stunt Show. Baker, a comedian based in Seattle, demonstrates juggling as part of his act, and is famous for balancing bowling balls in hilarious and entertaining ways. He has previously performed at the Salem library and should provide a fun afternoon for kids here.
As summer draws to a close, the Rockaway Beach library will host the Traveling Lantern theater company at 10:30 a.m. on August 1. Providing an interactive theater experience for children since 1985, Traveling Lantern incorporates children from the audience into fresh interpretations of classic children’s stories.
And as some of you might have noticed last week, the Rockaway Beach Friends of the Library will be attending our summertime Artisan Farmers Market every Thursday through September 28. Stop by and say hello and find out more about the events and news from our library. Be sure to pencil in the Friends of the Library Book Sale over the July 4th weekend.
Summertime activities are especially important for kids in Rockaway Beach, as our demographics have changed over the past decade. The 2010 census found that the average age in Rockaway Beach was 55.5 years. Ten years later, it had dropped to 46.6. A full 24% of Rockaway residents are under 19 years of age, so having activities keyed to kids offers a valuable service for a full quarter of our residents.
If you have relatives or friends coming out for a visit during the summer, they are of course welcome at any of the library’s events for children and teens. Adults of course are also welcome to find a great beach read for a relaxing getaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.