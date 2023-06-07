The Rockaway Beach Library opens its Summer Reading programs next week. From June 12 through August 5, the library, as part of the Tillamook County Library System, will offer activities for children, teens, and adults, as well as a calendar of performances and interactive demonstrations throughout the season.

Participants in the children’s program (through age 11) receive a packet containing a bingo card that participants will use to track their weekly reading. “Every child who registers will receive a free book just for signing up,” explained Jessica Moran, the county Bookmobile driver.

