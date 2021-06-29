Let’s fly our flags proud and tall, The stars and stripes inspire us all.
Our families will walk the beach in the heat, Be sure to kick the sand off your beachy feet.
Gatherings in our town are legendary feasts,
Lot’s of down-home barbeques with lemonade that is hand squeezed.
On July Fourth take a stroll though Rockaway Beach, Our small town USA is truly a peach.
An explosion of patriotism at the end of the day,
A glittery show of lights will make you shout hooray.
This year our shimmering blast will be quite a display.
With two years of fireworks, this will truly be Independence Day!
So, everyone put on your Red, White and Blue,
And then give Rockaway Beach a ‘Star Spangled Thank You!’
Rockaway Beach lost an ICON yesterday. Rest in Peace Ann Swain. I will talk about Ann in next week's column. She is really part of the traditions of Rockaway Beach. I will miss her smile. My prayers for the Swain family.
One pre pandemic event has begun again, and of course, our Lions Club is behind it! They have begun their Saturday night Bingo every Saturday in July. According to CDC guidelines, masks will be required. BINGO starts at 7pm, though the doors will open around 5:30. No outside food is allowed. So put on your lucky shoes and bring your family and friends over to the Lions Club at 286 Anchor St. in Rockaway Beach.
Speaking of the Lions Club, ample on over to our wayside for one of the best hot dogs in town. The Lions Club will be selling their mouth watering hot dogs and life changing caramel corn on July 1-5th. This is a fundraiser, which not only helps the Club and the community, but also their International Sight and Hearing Foundation. Now that is the patriotic thing to do.
I have a business card that I thought many of us in the county can use. This fellow removes bee swarms, yellow jackets, hornets, and wasps. His name is Dave Burch and you can reach him at 593 812 2457 or sweetbear1956@yahoo.com. Boy, we have been here almost 44 years and I wish we had this number years ago. There have been many occasions. Jot this number down and keep it close. You will need it someday.
Sometimes when folks visit they forget our beautiful town is somebody’s home. Perhaps, though out the week community members and visitors could take a little time and grab a bag and clean up as you go. It's the little things that count. Be a good friend and neighbor, smile and know you are doing the right thing. Just be sure to wear your happy face. That's what makes our town great.
Now, if you would like to join a group with the cleanup of Rockaway Beach, the ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends’ are meeting up at the wayside. Wednesday, July 7th at you can help keep our beach pristine with new friends. Just join up at noon in front of the caboose. It is always more fun with friends. For more info, and other outings, check out their Facebook page!
“The Star Spangled Banner really does wave with patriotism and fanfare on this glittery day.” Happy 4th of July my friends. Enjoy the revelry and merry making with family and friends! That is truly Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.