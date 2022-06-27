Rockaway Fencepost Summer in Rockaway Beach is about to kick off in a big way, making up for the challenges of the past few years with a return to festivities we love about our town.
And this weekend marks the beginning, with a full slate over the 4th. Yes, we’ll have our beloved fireworks on the beach; Mayor Sue Wilson told me to expect a display that will “make up for last year’s disappointing performance.” Since I thought last year’s was superb, I can’t wait to see what the pyrotechnic specialists have in store for us.
Saturday, July 2 has two big events for locals and visitors alike. The Meals for Seniors are having another of their fun French Toast Breakfasts at St. Mary by the Sea, a fund-raiser for their three-times-a-week senior lunch program there. I joined them for the first breakfast of the year, over Memorial Day, and the dining hall was filled from 8 AM till noon.
“When I got here at 10 AM for my shift, we’d already served 170 people,” said John Garcia, board member with Meals for Seniors and a fellow ukulele player with the Salty Strings.
The Meals for Seniors program provides a much-needed, much-loved service for our community. While a low-priced lunch is something anyone can appreciate these days, the camaraderie and social interaction that these lunches offer goes far beyond an entree, salad, and dessert.
The other event on Saturday is the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library Book Sale, 120 N Coral Street between N 2nd and N 3rd. From 10 am – 3 pm, stop in and enhance your summer reading material. Hard copy books are $2 (6 for $10) and paperbacks are $1 (6 for $5). Several local authors will be present selling and signing their books as well: Linda Cook will have copies of her beautiful photographic book “Engaging with Wonder,” including some stunning shots of this part of the Coast (and a few from Maui). Stage performer Dennis Britten will have copies of his memoir, “Men Shake Hands,” a wistful look at lessons he learned growing up.
It’s worth noting that attendance at our branch nearly doubles during the summer months. “Visitor counts show that we get about 30 people a day between October and May,” said Matthew Stephens, Rockaway Beach branch librarian. “But from Memorial Day through September, the numbers range between 50 and 70.”
Full-time residents of course benefit from the bargain prices on these books — which include thrillers, science fiction/fantasy, nonfiction such as history and cookbooks, and even a few that were described as “steamy beach reads” when I helped sort the books a few weeks ago. But it turns out many people who maintain a beach getaway here rely on the library sale to stock their shelves for their friends and family who travel from Portland and elsewhere to enjoy a stay on our stretch of the coast.
You can also join the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library (a nonprofit that maintains the library building) for $10. Founded more than 40 years ago, the Friends own and maintain the library building, pay for utilities and maintenance, and otherwise keep the library itself running. Book purchases, memberships, and donations can be made with cash, check, or card via the Square payment system.
To tie in with my recent column on beach safety, the library will soon have on display a sample “go-bag” for emergency preparedness, courtesy fire chief Todd Hesse. There will also be flyers with the evacuation routes from all parts of town, and more information about how and where to assemble in the event of an emergency. “We feel the library is the natural information center for our community,” said Jean Scholtz, president of the library board, who has been working with Chief Hesse on this important project.
The events on the 4th itself have been well documented on line and in my friend Sugar Brosius’ guest column recently, but it’s basically everything we know and love: Lions Club hot dogs from the trailer at the Wayside, a Pronto Pup cart, and of course live wiener dogs at the Firecracker Nationals at noon in Seaview Park. Looking forward to seeing the return of this beloved event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.