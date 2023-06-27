The latest Salmonberry Trail Listening Session, held on June 19 at city hall, presented some new results and received ideas and questions from the dozen or so residents who attended.
As a brief recap, the Salmonberry Trail project has been ten years in the making. Its eventual goal: to link Tillamook to Banks with an 87-mile path for pedestrians and cyclists. With funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the first two and a half miles of the path in Tillamook County will be laid through Rockaway Beach, from Washington Street to Beach Street, across from Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Jon-Paul Bowles with Destination Management Advisors (DMA) reiterated the project’s commitment to full accessibility, with the ADA requirements “a floor and not a ceiling.” He explained his personal stake in the matter: “I have a dad in a wheelchair and babies in strollers.”
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is planning to do its first technical analysis as early as August 2023. The design phase is expected to begin in late 2024, with construction under way as soon as 2025.
What this means for Rockaway residents: we have opportunities to press for our concerns before the design gets underway, and long before ground is broken. The next formal opportunity for comment will be July 19, during the State of the City event, but as always, you can contact DMA via email at communitypath@destinationmanagementadvisors.com.
The goal is a paved path between 10 and 12 feet wide, visually and physically separated from both the highway and the rails. Residents and visitors alike can hike or ride, with access to schools, shopping, and businesses. The easiest solution would be to replace the angled parking strips between the Caboose and the Roastery, but those spots are in high demand. In May, Mayor Charles McNeilly stressed their importance: “We absolutely cannot remove parking. If we remove it, we must replace it one for one.”
One possible solution is just that: adding parking spots at either end of the Trail, between S 3rd and N 3rd. Once the footpaths are in place, “People linger longer and spend more time,” Jon-Paul observed from similar projects. “We see more economic activity with less density and congestion.”
The current vision also includes adding enhanced crossings (with flashing lights like the one at Washington and 101) to several key locations: South 3rd, North 3rd, North 12th (at Lake Lytle), and North 23rd. The team is currently examining four ways of aligning the Trail with the existing city infrastructure. These alignments are depicted in the city’s summer newsletter, recently emailed. (If you’re not receiving it and would like to, you can sign up at the City’s Web site, http://corb.us—scroll down to the footer and you’ll see a spot to add your email address.
Another suggestion: add a curbed sidewalk all the way to N 12th. Currently, foot traffic north of the Post Office, past the Hope Chest, Upper Crust Pizza, the Dollar General, the New Taste of India, Sassy Thai, R & R Espresso, and the Lakewood Hideaway, is forced to walk the gravel verge of Highway 101. Considering that the speed limit rises to 45 just north of the Dollar General, Jon-Paul admitted that “a multi-use path would be a much better asset on the east side of 101.”
The meeting concluded with Jon-Paul raising a question for all Rockaway residents to consider: “If we build it, they will come. So, what do you build?”
Closing with two news items: the kitchen remodel at St. Mary By the Sea has some challenges in getting the new countertops installed. At present, the Meals for Seniors team is still hopeful to make their July 1 French Toast Breakfast, but it is at risk at press time. The hope is to have an Ice Cream Social later in July if the countertops can’t be completed on time.
The Beach Bakeshop announced summer hours beginning June 22, with the addition of Thursdays to their schedule. Hours remain 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., but we have an extra day to enjoy their cinnamon rolls, cheddar-bacon biscones, clam chowder and all the rest.
