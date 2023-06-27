The latest Salmonberry Trail Listening Session, held on June 19 at city hall, presented some new results and received ideas and questions from the dozen or so residents who attended.

As a brief recap, the Salmonberry Trail project has been ten years in the making. Its eventual goal: to link Tillamook to Banks with an 87-mile path for pedestrians and cyclists. With funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the first two and a half miles of the path in Tillamook County will be laid through Rockaway Beach, from Washington Street to Beach Street, across from Neah-Kah-Nie High School.

