Oh boy, I am having fun working on next week’s column. July 4th brings visions of parades, fireworks, stars and stripes and a red, white and you! In a small town such as ours, you will get a taste of Americana and good old-fashioned patriotism. Our celebrations may be a bit different than in the past, but we will still have ‘waves of fun.’ So, this year let’s adorn our community with an explosion of dazzling lights and a plethora of red, white and blues. Let’s show our visitors our ‘Americana Zest’ with a joyous tribute to freedom and liberty. Ready, set, now sparkle! Our town will be known from sea to shining sea!
Simply Charming is simply delightful! And best of all, Simply Charming is back! And check out their new sign. Their new address is 162 S. Hwy 101, right in the middle of downtown Rockaway Beach. Keep an eye on my column for the ‘Grand Opening’ dates. But be sure to stop by because they are open now. Of course, following all the guidelines for businesses. Such a cool shop too!
Dale and I stopped at the DeNoble Farm Stand in Tillamook and are enjoying some great farm veggies this week. Now, how do I cook an artichoke? They are located at 735 Wilson River Loop in Tillamook. Nothing like farm fresh. Yum.
The Meals for Seniors program in Rockaway Beach could use your support through these COVID times. They have received donations, and thank everyone for that, but they could use more. Having said that, this program continues to deliver meals to those that are homebound, so if you know of someone in need, please call them at 503 317 8967.
I haven’t mentioned this lately, and a gentle reminder is always a good thing. If you see a baby seal pup on our beach, do not approach, and please, keep your dog away from the little fellow. These guys are just resting while mom is looking for food for them. When you try to ‘help,’ you are inadvertently harming them. Mom will be back. If you have further questions, contact the Seaside Aquarium at 503 738 6211 or call the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 541 270 6830. You can also contact the Oregon State Police at 1 800 452 7888. And, you now know the rules, so you inform others if they get too close to the pups.
“All great change in America begins at the dinner table.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!
