I had a nice chat the other day with Mary McGinniss, a recent addition to Rockaway Beach City Council. We were discussing some of the things we’d like to see here in town, and I told her how glad I was to learn that making beach access easier for people with limited mobility was on the list of items being considered by city council.
The short version, for now: there’s no clear resolution, but the council is talking about it and looking for solutions to the challenges faced by seniors and children alike: how to get down the rocky path from the Wayside to our seven miles of white sandy beach. But the conversation soon shifted to our shared love of one of Rockaway’s best features: walkability.
“It’s so easy to walk from place to place here,” Mary said. “From the post office to the grocery store to city hall, everything is so close.”
She echoed my own thoughts about why we moved here. The lovely and talented Julie Bell and I have always found that walking is the best way to get to know a city, especially on vacation. You find little treasures on foot that you’ll never see from a car or tour bus.
I love how easy it is to head out the front door of our Tiny Beach Cottage and find myself in the heart of town. The Health app on my iPhone says it’s 0.42 miles to the Beach Bakeshop. Somehow, the jaunt there on foot and back helps justify the carbs in their cinnamon rolls. (And is it just me, or are they even better under the current ownership than they were previously?)
I’ve always thought it amusing that we have two ice cream shops directly across a narrow alleyway from one another, but when the summer weather finally arrives — assuming it actually does, which is somewhat iffy this year — we can look forward to sharing our patronage between both of them, just to keep things on an even keel. Do you consider yourself Team Schwietert or Team Sea Breeze—and why?
That walkability thing, though: the Environmental Protection Agency has a complex mathematical formula for calculating what they call the “walkability index.” It weighs such variables as intersection density, transit stops, employment and household mix, and comes up with a number that boils it all down to a single value.
Buried in their report outlining this is an interesting statistic. A survey by the National Association of Realtors and Portland State University found that 48% of respondents preferred to live in areas in which houses have small yards but are within easy walking distance of the community’s amenities. This was in opposition to living in areas where the houses have large yards but it’s necessary to drive everywhere.
It’s true, or certainly seems so, that most of the houses here have fairly small yards. Then again, we have what amounts to the largest yard in the world a few steps from most of our homes: the Pacific Ocean. Comprising fully 30% of the Earth’s surface, the Pacific — the largest ocean on the planet — is perhaps a few hundred steps from most of us. That same iPhone app tells me, for example, that it’s about 300 steps from my front door.
And while I’m enjoying my walk there, I can stop for an ice cream, a cinnamon roll, an espresso, or maybe a Hawaiian plate lunch to enjoy at one of the picnic tables at the Wayside, watching the waves break on the shore.
