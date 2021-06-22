We will soon have a sea of red, white and blue embellishing our town. Of course, ours is a sparktacular town with tons of Americana zest all year round, but this year it will certainly be a more star spangled weekend than ever in the history of Rockaway Beach. Okay, ready, set and sparkle, dig out your American flags and wait for the explosion of fun. The revelry is less than two weeks away!
The Lions Club Weenie Wagon, (AKA Hot Dog Wagon), will be at the wayside Friday, June 25th through Wednesday, June 30th. This is the Lions largest fundraiser. A little birdie, Zandra, told me they also have awesome caramel corn. See, they have dinner and dessert!
Marilyn Elkins is quickly becoming a treasured photographer in our county. Her latest news is that she now has framed and canvas photos for sale at the Nehalem Bay Gallery. The winery is donating the wineries 30% commission to the ANYWAY FOUNDATION, (anywayfoundation.org), founded by Ray Shackelford to help out the schools, people and babies at the Orphanage in Cambodia. Cool, huh? The winery is located at 34965, Hwy 53, Nehalem.
Another fun thing to do in our community is to ride on the Fireworks Spectacular with the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Or, if they are booked by the time this column makes the paper, get out your cameras for a photo op. This event is on July 4th from 8:30-11:30. It will depart from Garibaldi. You must email info@oregoncoastscenic.org for reservations. If you really want to ride a steam engine train, check out their signature Coastal Excursions! You can reserve your tickets online at www.oregoncoastscenic.org. And while booking, don't forget to book your return trip.
While visiting our patriotic town, please be aware of your pets. It can warm up quickly at the beach if you leave them in the car, and remember the asphalt can also get very hot and burn their paws. If you can touch the asphalt for 5 seconds, your pup shouldn’t be walking on it. And sometimes the sand can get very hot too. Just be aware. Also, this is our town, please dispose of your pups little treasures properly. Do not bury it in the sand or leave the packages around town. We end up with a major cleanup every July 4th. Make it a little easier on us, please!
Helpful hint to anyone that lives in town. Spiders and mice hate peppermint oil. Put some in a squirt bottle with water and spray your garage and all door frames. I think I am going to try this in our car. Those little critters can get in anywhere!
Well, time for a little yard work before I fix dinner. Soon I will be making pies and buying watermelon for the big day. July 4th is coming fast!
“June is the gateway to summer.” And I am so ready! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.