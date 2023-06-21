The Riverbend Players’ “12 Angry Jurors” at the North Coast Recreation District in Nehalem was an intense drama—a very different turn from their usual fare. Director Frank Squillo’s talented team of veteran and new actors brought this powerful, character-based story to life.
In 1954, the CBS made-for-TV film “12 Angry Men” won Emmy awards for writer Reginald Rose, director Franklin Schaffner, and actor Robert Cummings. In 1957, director Sidney Lumet’s film adaptation starred Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb and E. G. Marshall. This adaptation by Sherman L. Sergel updates the play to include women as well as men in a modern jury.
The play opens with a voice-over of the judge (Frank Squillo) delivering instructions to the jurors. A 19-year-old, accused of murdering his father, awaits the decision of twelve jurors in a sweltering courtroom.
The newcomers brought depth and variety to their roles. Bryonie Arnold portrayed a measured, rational woman who, in spite of the emotions from the case and the irritation from the heat, manages to keep her cool in the face of rising tensions. Walter Mills lets slip some very personal background and displays good emotional range.
Jacob Merwin gives an emotionally charged performance around the themes of prejudice and bias. Merwin’s rant ends when all other jurors rise from the table and turn their backs on him in a powerful show of shared humanity. And Neah-kah-Nie High senior Nico Lopez has a small but crucial role: the defendant. Standing alone in front of the audience during the voice-over, Lopez shadows the rest of the play like a spirit who brings out the worst in some, and compassion and humanity from others.
Julie Stratton made us laugh as the police officer determined to tell Mortimer Brewster the ridiculous details of an unsold script in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Her measured performance here, as Juror #1/Foreman, brings order to the chaos of the other jurors. Her restrained character does the utmost to rein in the conflict around the table.
Jon Helzer, also from “Arsenic and Old Lace,” initially shares the bias that informs most jurors, displaying a snide, glib wit. But as the play unfolds, he begins to see behind the implicit racism. Sue Neuer plays the lone voice for “reasonable doubt,” as the remaining jurors challenge and deride her.
Ellis Conklin, who debuted last year in “Dracula,” was one of the first to be influenced by Sue Neuer’s arguments that question some of the evidence. Tom Mattia, who joined Riverbend in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” also begins to suspect that the rush to declare the defendant guilty might have less to do with the facts and more to do with preconceptions.
Linda Olsson returns to Riverbend after seven years away, and her nuanced performance as emotions roil and shift was strong and stable. Linda Makohon was described by a patron after the play as “the heart of the whole play.” An immigrant from war-torn Europe in the original 1954 script, Linda’s character gives a powerful evocation of our ideals. Mark Bartrom’s advertising executive struck exactly the self-important note the character calls for. Linda Petersen as the Bailiff had a few key entrances, bringing in evidence or information on which the plot pivots.
But the outstanding performance: Bryan Churchill. “I knew I’d be playing a character nobody would like,” Bryan told me after the show. Churchill is the vocal, dismissive, arrogant, and most blatantly biased juror in the room. During the first act, he becomes more outraged, and finally enraged, by other jurors’ refusal to see the facts—as he sees them. The act ends with Churchill losing control and threatening to assault Sue Neuer’s character, just as the lights go out.
At the end of the second act, Churchill breaks down again— overcome not by his prejudices and biases, but by the shared humanity that he has been denying the defendant. When Linda Makohon exits the room and lays a comforting, compassionate hand on his shoulder, it is a silent, powerful gesture.
Assistant Director Julee Ward added her talent from the booth and is developing nicely for her directorial debut with “Frankenstein” in October. Set designer Patrick Conner recreates the dilapidated, fading courtroom of a 1950s metropolis with dingy, peeling walls.
