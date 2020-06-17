The app I normally use for writing my column has quit working, so I am trying another app. Hopefully I won’t finish my column and have it totally disappear as it has in the past. Fingers crossed.
My brother could once again use your prayers. His numbers haven’t been very good and several times he hasn’t been able to have his chemo. As you know, he is on year seven of battling pancreatic cancer. So far prayers and determination has gotten him past his six weeks he was supposed to live. He attributes his success to the prayers, but boy, my brother is truly determined not to let this cancer take him. So far he is a miracle.
I would also like to wish my brother, Mike Hoyt a wonderful 70th birthday! You are amazing big brother!
I have more birthdays to share with you. Happy birthday to Ole Olson, Rosanna Recto, Kathy Kammerer, Gordon McCraw and Julie Bell. I hope you all have a fabulous birthday and to all I missed, a special birthday greeting to you.
Have you begun your Fourth of July plans yet? I know this year is going to be different, but most of the best times in my life have been unplanned and spontaneous. One time we spent a day hiking up in the hills with Don Best, and it was so much fun. We just decided to follow a stream to the top of the hill, and ended up having the best time ever. Sure, we were sore and had a few scratches, but having a historian that had roamed those hills in his childhood, well, let’s just say, we learned so much more about our community, and got a lot of exercise. Personally, I can’t wait for the fourth. It is like a blank canvas that we can fill with whatever we want. It is all about attitude friends.
At the end of May, Barry Mammano’s granddaughter, Khayla Sheldon planned a wonderful birthday surprise for him. It was a social distancing truck parade, and many family and friends joined in. It was grandpa’s 80th birthday surprise. Facebook lit up with folks asking what was going on in town with all the trucks, cars and sirens. It was fun to watch. All I can say is that it is so nice to be a part of our small community. We are pretty darn wonderful! Happy belated birthday Barry. You have always been a really special fellow in our town.
“Smell the sea. Feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
