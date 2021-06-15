Fathers Day just kinda snuck up on me. It is this Sunday! Be sure to make some special plans for the father in your life. As a child, I was afraid of my father, as he was extremely firm, but as an adult, he became my friend and a big teddy bear. The last few years of his life he got dementia, and I missed his humor terribly. One time when Dale and I went to visit him, as we entered, the whole family was there. My sister-in-law mentioned to us that he was really bad and knew no one. We took a deep breath and entered his room. As his eyes met mine, he must have had some recognition, as he began sing to me “Sugar in the morning, sugar in the evening, sugar at suppertime. Be my little sugar and love me all the time” That had been our special song. There was not a dry eye in the room. Boy, I miss him.
My husband, Dale, is a great dad to our daughter too. He has great patience and always spent a lot of time talking things out with Amber. She too is lucky to have such a great dad. Happy Fathers Day Dale. And a very Happy Fathers Day to all the dads, foster dads and daddy figures in Tillamook County. Have a great day and I hope you can spend your day with your families!
Now that summer weather has arrived, bonfires on the beach are more prevalent. If you should see an unattended or dangerous fire you can report it by calling 503 815 1911. Be sure to jot this number down for future reference. Do not call 911!
The Lions Hot Dog fundraiser will be at the wayside this weekend on the 18th, 19th and 20th. This fundraiser is for both the Club and the International Sight and Hearing Foundation. This folks are too cool for words.
Speaking of the Lions Club, did you know they have collected accumulatively, from October 1st, 2019 to now, a total of 7086 pounds of plastic through their plastics recycling program? They have had help from the local community as well as the Upper Crust Pizza, Barview Jetty Store, North County Food Bank, Tillamook Pelican Brewery Warehouse and Kimmels Hardware. You know, it does take a village!
Have you been to the Rockaway Beach Hope Chest? Just a heads up about them. This wonderful group of folks are 100% volunteer. They are a nnonprofit organization and they donate ALL proceeds go local charities in Tillamook County. They began donating in 1999 and have donated over ONE MILLION DOLLARS to these charities Be sure to stop by, donate or buy at their store. It will be supporting our friends and neighbors that could use a little help. It just doesn't get any better than that.
Are your kids getting bored? I have been thinking of some fun things your kids can do this summer since we no longer have our children's Parks and Recreation Program. My ideas include a laser light show, squirt gun and super soaker fights, nighttime hide and seek, chalk murals on sidewalk and even an outdoor treasure hunt. Be creative; make their summer one they will never forget! When I was a kid, we went berry picking at 5am and swimming at the Milwaukie pool all afternoon. We even had fun doing that. Kids today need to keep busy, even if it means mowing an elderly neighbors lawn as a random act of kindness. After all, they are only kids once. Let's help their childhood be memorable!
“Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.