Last week saw the end of the school year in Oregon, so our magnificent coastline will once again be filled with families looking to experience its unique beauty. Our seven miles of white sandy beach are always a draw, especially as we will be resuming some of our best-loved activities after a break due to the pandemic.
But as striking as our beach is, there are a few things that visitors might not know about beach safety here.
For starters, average water temperature here in June is a chilly 56 degrees F (13 C). The California Current flows from the middle of the north Pacific till it reaches our coast, then turns south. The result is cold water — and an often lethal rip current.
Rip currents are strong, fast-moving sections of water that can pull swimmers away from shore. Coupled with the frigid temperatures, the combination can lead to exhaustion in minutes. One sign of a rip current: a smooth patch of water in the middle of a section of breakers. Watch also for water moving south — to your left as you stand on the beach.
Another safety concern that visitors may express: tsunami danger. The last tsunami to affect the Oregon Coast was as a result of the 1964 Alaska earthquake, a magnitude 9.2 temblor that resulted in 131 deaths, including four in Newport, Oregon.
Rockaway has signage in a number of locations that show emergency routes to higher ground in the event of a tsunami. The Wayside has one such sign, which clearly identifies the routes to the assembly areas in the hills to the east of town. The key streets are North 3rd Avenue (at the post office); Nehalem Avenue (between Schwietert’s and the Sea Breeze), and South 2nd (between Rick’s and the market). There’s signage at the top of North 3rd for the evacuation area.
Better still, I recently learned there are efforts in place to store emergency supplies near there for residents and guests in the event of a disaster. The discussions are ongoing at press time, and I’ll follow up when I know more.
The Tillamook County Emergency Management (TCEM) system can send messages directly to your phone. To access this free service—or for your visitors to access it—text your phone number to 888777. TCEM announcements include weather warnings, highway closures, and other significant events that could impact travel through our part of the coast.
Speaking of travel safety, there have been a few incidents of newcomers to the area being struck by the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad at one of the level crossings just west of U.S. 101. One possible contributing factor: in both cases, the train was heading south, returning to Garibaldi, when vehicles stopped in the rail crossing.
One suspected factor in these crashes: the train’s engine is always positioned at the northbound end, but because there’s nowhere for the train to turn around, it returns to Garibaldi in reverse. If you have friends and family staying here, point out that it’s not enough to see the back ofthe train and think they’re safe. Stay well away from the tracks till you can see whether the train is moving away for towards you, then wait till it clears.
And finally, we’ve just received dates on two favorite summertime activities returning for 2022: The Rockaway Art Festival is scheduled for August 19th-21st.
The Kite Festival will take place September 16th - 18th. Look for posters around town soon.
Both events need volunteers and food trucks or restaurants to sponsor a fund-raiser Pancake Breakfast and a French Toast Breakfast. Contact the Chamber of Commerce (in the caboose by the wayside), or check social media for details.
We have a magnificent beach on a truly stunning stretch of the Oregon Coast. Help your visitors take away the best possible memories of their time here.
