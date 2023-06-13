Plans are well under way for the 2023 Fourth of July celebrations here in Rockaway Beach. With the theme “Small Town America,” the Fourth includes the parade, fireworks in the evening, and a few new twists on our 80-year tradition.
If you like to be part of the show, there are several ways to get involved. First, applications remain open for the parade. There are seven categories: Float, BIG Trucks, Automobile, Bicycle, Band/Drill Team, Walking, and Equestrian. And if you’re the kind of person who plays by your own rules, there’s an other category where you can celebrate independence by doing your own thing.
The parade route will be much as in years past, beginning at the district office on North 3rd and passing the main business district on Highway 101. One way you can get involved: help lay out the parade route, setting up barriers on the side streets and working the parade’s path through town. Additionally, volunteers are needed at the Wayside as well.
You can also participate without leaving your home or place of business. This year’s celebrations include our Porch Parade. Decorate your home, windows, yard, or business with festive Americana, and let the organizers know. There’ll be awards for the best residence and the best business.
For more information about participating as a volunteer, a parade entry, or entering your home or business in the Porch Parade, contact Laura Schmidt at (503) 606-6094, or by email at oregoncoasteventco@gmail.com.
Spectators will have a wealth of fun activities. If you’re just interested in watching the parade, set yourself up at your favorite spot before 11 a.m. when the parade starts. The chamber of commerce has arranged for 300 flags to be handed out at the Caboose, so stop there first (the earlier the better) and have something to wave as your friends and neighbors roll, walk, or dance past.
And in a new twist, the parade features three Grand Marshals this year: Terry Walhood, Ronnie Duckworth, and the Rockaway Roastery. In addition, the 2023 Rockaway Beach Volunteer of the Year, Sandi Johnson, will be riding along with the celebrants.
Between the parade and the fireworks, don’t forget the Firecracker 500, our annual Wiener Dog Race. Our family have had dachshunds for years, and we know how comical these lovable little sausages-on-legs can be—and how stubborn. Our own little guy absolutely refused to run when we entered him a few years ago. We had to carry him halfway down the field at the urging of the announcers, and even then, he ran to the woman next to his momma out of sheer petulance. The races start at noon in Phyllis Baker City Park, just north of N 3rd street between Coral and Falcon.
You might want to take advantage of another feature of this year’s Fourth: the chamber of commerce has arranged for a trolley to take us back and forth between the events and businesses in town. The list of stops is still being finalized, but expect the Wayside and the city parking lot on Anchor to be key stations. This is expected to provide a lot of convenience for residents and guests, especially little ones whose legs always get tired.
The weekend is also a busy time for other groups. Saturday, July 1, Meals for Seniors will hold a French Toast Breakfast in the dining hall of St Mary by the Sea, 275 S. Pacific. This will be their first breakfast since the kitchen remodel, so stop by and take a look. As always, French toast is served with scrambled eggs, sausage, berry compote and syrup. All donations go to support our Meals for Seniors program.
And on Monday, July 3, the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library will hold our annual Used Book Sale at the library, 120 N Coral Street. Paperbacks are $1, hardbacks are $2, and you can buy five of either for the price of four. It’s a great way to stock up on beach reads for the summer, and all proceeds go to maintain the library building.
