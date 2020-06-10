With summer almost here, it’s time to start making plans. Our town is a tourist destination, so maybe we could just stay home and enjoy what we have like a visitor would. Perhaps it is time to think like a tourist. Plan to hike a trail or visit a nearby waterfall. Of course, we need to social distance to keep us safe. We can shop our delightful community stores as they begin to open up and lengthen their hours. Visit with our neighbors and see if our elderly friends need a helping hand.
More fun things we can do is enjoy a juicy watermelon, have a water gun or water balloon fights, make homemade ice cream or even enjoy an evening bonfire on the beach in your flip flops. Have your kids host a lemonade stand, make popsicles or build a sand castle on the beach. You can also camp out in your own back yard, stargaze, send a message in a bottle, oh, how I could go on. Just think about going back to the basics and enjoy what we have and cherish how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place.
Donations for our International Police Museum are greatly needed. The museum has a vast collection of vintage and modern national and international police uniforms and equipment. The museum has been closed through the pandemic, so they have had no income during the shutdown. So, dig deep in your pockets and fill their donation jar. Rockaway Beach is really lucky and blessed to have them in our community.
The “Grand Opening” date for the Rockaway Beach Nature Preserve Boardwalk Project was last year on June 15th. I hope you checked it out. It is totally awesome. Well, that was phase one. I am excited to tell you phase two has begun. They are working on the deck at the large cedar tree. The estimated completion date is June 30th 2020. There’s another fun thing to do this summer. I need to add this to my list!
“Everything good, everything magical and everything wonderful happens in June, July and August.” It is here! Time to enjoy! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.