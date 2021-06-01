I am in contact with our lovely mayor, Sue Wilson, and will update you about the fireworks on July 4th as soon as she knows. Meanwhile, we can plan on a fabulous 4th, with family, picnics and shopping, whether the fireworks happen or not. As I have mentioned in the past, our city truly embraces the fourth with open arms. It is a fabulous holiday no matter what. But, keep your fingers and toes crossed.
We have lots of birthdays this month. I have a special happy birthday for Hal McMahan, who is turning 90 this month. The rest of the birthday folks include Julie Bell, Rosanna Recto, Kathy Kammerer, Jordon Wolfe, Jill Mulvey and Gordon McCraw. I am sure there are many more, so happy birthday to all that I missed!
R&R Espresso had a fundraiser for Heidi and Gary Stevenson, who recently lost their home to a house fire in the Lake Lytle area. They were able to raise $2,500 to help them through this tragedy. Thanks to all involved which I am sure includes their staff. And thank you to R&R Espresso for doing this for our neighbors. If you would like to help Heidi and Gary, you can donate to their Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/cad85bc9. I love how the folks in Rockaway are willing to help there own!
Have you ever seen a Marilyn Elkins photo? Well, now you can! They are just phenomenal, and now they are for sale at the Little Crow. Be sure to pop in and see them. You will be blown away with how beautiful they are.
Free Fishing Day is almost here. It is always the first weekend in June, which means that this year it is June 5th and 6th, (Saturday and Sunday.) Be sure to verify just before you go, as things seem to change daily with Covid Restrictions, but if it is on, what a great adventure you could have with your loved ones.
The Oregon beaches are nesting grounds for the snowy plover and at times seasonal beach restrictions are in place while they nest. You may be asked to keep yourself and your pups, horses, bikes and kites on the wet sand. You may also be asked not to have beach fires. You may not see the signs warning you about them, but they are there. These restrictions have the plover populations rebounding. Yay for us and a bigger yay for the plovers!
While on the subject, if you see a baby seal on the beach, it is most likely left on the beach while their mums are out foraging for food. They are not abandoned. And most importantly, stay at least 50 yards from them and encourage others to do the same. And for heavens sake, keep your dogs away from them. The mums spend most of the time looking for food, and come ashore periodically to nurse their pups, and will stay away if people are around. If you see someone harassing one of these little fellows or if the pup appears to be in distress, call the Oregon State Police at 1 800 452 7888. If that doesn't get the point across, maybe the amount of the fine if you bother these guys will. Violations are punishable by a $10,000 fine. Okay, that should be a great deterrent.
There has been much concern lately about people leaving unattended fires on the beach. I called our city hall, and the number to call in this situation is 503 815 1911. Be sure to jot this down somewhere. It will definitely make it easier to report if you come across this situation in the future.
The RB Little Store has amazing burgers. I promised my husband I would mention them again. He stops there as often as he can. They are located at 1720 HWY 101. While there, check out their sandwiches and specials of the day. YUM!
