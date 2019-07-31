I have a quick note to you about my brother. He is a fighter, but right now desperately needs your prayers. So far he had been winning his battle with pancreatic cancer, but the setbacks now are quite unsettling. Thank you.
National Night Out Against Crime is Tuesday, August 6th from 5-7pm. It will be located at the Rockaway Beach City Hall, at 276 Hwy 101 S. This is a community-building campaign; that promotes police-community partnerships and it is also a great way to meet your neighbors. Folks are doing this all over the nation. What a great event. Be sure to join them!
Another great way to meet others in our community is the Meals for Seniors program. The plus of this program is the yummy nutritional meals. The meals are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at St. Mary’s Hall. Lunch is at 11:30 sharp! And while I am still talking about it, volunteers are always welcome if you are looking to serve our wonderful community. And, this program is non-profit.
The Rockaway Beach Park and Recreation Program is going strong. And, be sure to plan to attend one of their bonfires on the beach, with music, each Friday evening. (Unless there is a burn ban.) Daily, your kids can join in on the children’s activities at the Phyllis Baker Park. They also have field trips. Stop by the city hall to register them. Because of a generous donation, there is no cost to your kiddos. All kids are welcome.
The Lions Club offers Bingo to all each Friday and Saturday night. Doors open at 6pm for early birds. Join them and meet new folks. (You can win in more ways than one!) Best if all, all funds raised by the Lions Club are used for community projects. And all the attendants are volunteers.
Our community is really busy in the summer. I don’t get to learn about all that is coming up in our town. So, if you have an interesting story, birthday or celebration that you would like to share, feel free to email or text me. Be sure to mention it is for the fencepost column. Sometimes I am not sure. Once in a while I answer a ringing phone too!
Speaking of birthdays, I want to wish my good friend, Sue Wilson a wonderful birthday. Happy birthday Sue! I wish we could get together more, I truly think the world of you.
Thank you to all of you that clean up our town and beaches when you are walking about. It does not go unnoticed and it is appreciated. You are awesome! I love that you don’t just sit and complain, but you are actually happily doing something about it. Thank you.
“Let’s let out more string on our kites!” The 43rd Rockaway Beach Kite and Art Festival is almost here. This year it is August 2nd -August 4th. Be sure to stop by the Wayside and check it out!
I have a little history for those that don’t know it. Our Wayside, not so long ago, was the location of Rockaway’s natatorium. This was a heated saltwater pool that was located in a two-story building. This building was finished in 1926 and had a wading pool, diving boards and a fountain with warm saltwater. Folks could watch the swimmers from the second floor, which was adjacent to a bowling alley. Over the years, things changed, and in 1967 it was replaced with our Rockaway Beach Wayside. It may be a simple name, but there is a whole lot of history behind that name. So, as you stroll through the festival, don’t forget all the history of our “Rockaway Beach Wayside.”
The Bay City Arts Center has a concert on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:30pm. Amanda Stanaway will be performing. Amanda is the proprietor of Mana’s Kitchen and an accomplished Ukulele/ Guitarist/Singer. What is better than supporting local talent! Presale tickets are $10, and available at the Bay City Arts Center and at Mana’s Kitchen at 5535 Hayes Oyster Drive, Bay City. You can also purchase tickets at the door for $12. This will be an awesome evening to spend with family and friends.
Mr. Bill of the Mookulele Group will be having lessons and a jam on Thursday, August 1st. Beginner lessons start at 12:30 and the jam session at 1pm. Join them at the Garibaldi Library! They have ukes for you to borrow too!
And, lastly, there will be new CERT Classes offered in the fall. I will update you as I receive the information.
“People who are secure in themselves don’t put others down. They lift them up. (Let’s learn to work well with others.)” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
