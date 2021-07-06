Steve Tackett and I had a little jam at Simply Charming Sunday afternoon. It is always nice to get together with friends and share music. Summertime is always busy for me with a lot of coming and going. It is so nice to relax, make music and calm my soul down a bit. Dale and I really don't let the grass grow under our feet when the warm weather comes.
I have some Rockaway Beach LIBRARY NEWS! I hope you still remember our Rockaway Beach Library. It is at 120 N. Coral. Well, they are planning a big, no, huge fundraiser to get things back to normal since the pandemic messed up the last year and a half. Their sale is on July 16th, from 6-8pm and 17th, from 10am-2pm. The Friday evening event is a preferred “Friends" member's presale. Saturday's sale is open to all. If you are not, but want to become a “Friends" member, come by on Friday evening and sign up right there. Their sale includes regular books, children's books, DVD's and a big bargain paperback BAG sale! There will be bags of labeled categories of books such as mystery bags, science fiction bags, history bags and more. These will be a great bargain, only $5 per bag! Their new director will be there too! Geri Godber is the new director of the Tillamook County Library and she will be there to greet all the folks that attend.
Now, if you just can't make it to this event, there is a section of the library that contains “sale" items that you can purchase. The proceeds of the book sales will go to the “Friends of the Library.” These fine folks are members in our community who help support our local branch through dues and donations. These folks are non-profit owners and are financially responsible to budget for all maintenance; improvements and in house expenses that keep our library open to all. The suggested annual support to be a “Friend" is $10, and donations are always welcome. The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library is a 501c3 charitable organization. Be sure to plan to attend or help them with a donation. I will tell you more next week about our wonderful library!
The 'Get Fit with Rhonda & Friends" meet on Wednesday afternoon at noon, July 7th for Wayside Cleanup. Boy, after the 4th of July this activity is desperately needed. Stop by to not only get outside and exercise, but help our community too. Next week, on July 14th they will walk the Kilchis Point Reserve. Check out their walking schedule on the “Get Fit with Rhonda & Friends" Facebook page. And a huge thanks to them for helping to keep our beach pristine!
Dale, Amber and I rode our bikes into town and visited with many of our friends. We saw Sue Wilson, Nancy Albro, Pat Olson and Linda and Dave Bagwell. It felt to great to catch up with them. Then we rode our bikes to Warehouse 10 Market in Twin Rocks, which is always a pleasure. After that we had really worked up an appetite. So, Amber and I had lunch at Barview Taqueria on 3rd and 101! We enjoyed our burritos on the beach in front of St. Mary's by the Sea. We were not disappointed. Then Dale enjoyed a hot dog from the Lions at the wayside. He was not disappointed either. Amber commented how nice it is to have all the options of different foods in town now. Next time, we have decided, we will enjoy a lunch at Tropical Island Grill at 100 S First Ave, across from the wayside. My mouth is watering already.
“Be so happy that others look at you and they become happy too!” That's Rockaway Beach “Sugar Coated!”
