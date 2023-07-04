Mamma Mia’s restaurant in Nehalem recently opened in one of our favorite spots: the old Pizza Garden building right at the edge of the river. We’ve enjoyed the riverside patio through two changes of ownership in the past five years, so when we learned that the new owner was direct from Italy, we had to stop in.
Carla, the new chef and owner, is a chatty, open-hearted woman, proud to discuss her cuisine. We were thrilled to learn that her background included culinary training at the Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Florence (the one in Italy, not the one a few miles south of us).
“But it’s the nonnas [Italian grandmothers] who really teach you how to cook!” she said with a laugh. “They’re the ones who tell you ‘do this, don’t do that!’”
One thing that stands out about the menu: it’s small. This, in my previous experience as a restaurant reviewer, can be a good thing. When a kitchen focuses on making a few things very well, it’s usually better than a wide selection of dishes that vary in quality.
Our selections certainly bore this out. We started with the Insalata Barbabietola ($12): sliced roasted beets on arugula and lettuce topped with feta cheese, chopped almonds, and sesame seeds. The earthy sweetness of the beets, brought out by roasting, was such a perfect foil for the tangy feta. Layering this on peppery arugula was wonderful, and the housemade Italian dressing gave a bright acidity that drew the entire dish together.
If beets aren’t your thing (we understand), there’s a Cesare salad ($12) with house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, and Romano cheese on crunchy Romaine lettuce. The insalata mista (mixed salad, $9) combines mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and carrots with your choice of three house-made dressings: Italian, French, or blue cheese. Carla brought us a ramekin of her French dressing, which is a creamy white color with herbs and a milder flavor than the tangy Italian that came with the beets.
We didn’t try the antipasti this time, but they all sound appealing. Cavolini di Bruxelles ($12) tops roasted Brussels sprouts with a honey-garlic chili sauce and adds smoked almonds and sesame seeds. Formaggio alle Erbe (cheese with herbs, $12) blends feta and cream cheese with a mix of herbs, lemon zest, and garlic oil, and is served with pita bread. The hummus plate ($14), also with pita, accompanies a house made hummus with cucumbers, carrots, and garlic oil laced with cumin.
Carla’s pasta offerings include popular classics. I chose the tagliatelle Bolognese ($19), a bowl of thin flat noodles topped with house made Bolognese sauce. Carla uses a mix of ground beef and pork sausage in her Bolognese, and like the sofrito underneath it (the traditional Italian blend of aromatic vegetables: carrots, celery, and onion), the meat is very finely crumbled into the San Marzano tomato base.
“I add basil and fresh oregano to the sauce,” Carla explained. She plans to add fresh herbs to the kitchen, including sage, rosemary, thyme, and more.
We also sampled her lasagna ($18), which combines bechamel sauce with tomato and ground beef. One interesting twist — literally in this case: Carla layers her lasagna noodles with the sauce, then rolls them up before topping with a cheese blend and popping them under the broiler.
Other pasta choices include the classic spaghetti alla puttanesca ($20): anchovies, capers, Kalamata olives, garlic and crushed red pepper in a bright tomato sauce. For meatless options, the spaghetti pomodoro ($16) comes topped with a simple garlic and basil tomato sauce; the tagliatelle quattro formaggi ($22) blends four cheeses in a creamy sauce and can be ordered with grilled lemon shrimp or chicken breast for an additional $6.
We’ll have to try Carla’s pizzas on a future visit, but prices range from $17 for the medium pepperoni ($23 for large) to the everything-on-it Mamma Mia’s ($23 medium, $29 large). Seasonal handmade desserts round out the menu, and wine is available along with house made lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and soft drinks.
Mamma Mia’s: 35815 Hwy 101 North in Nehalem. Call (503) 368-MAMA (6262) for more information. Open 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.