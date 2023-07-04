Mamma Mia’s restaurant in Nehalem recently opened in one of our favorite spots: the old Pizza Garden building right at the edge of the river. We’ve enjoyed the riverside patio through two changes of ownership in the past five years, so when we learned that the new owner was direct from Italy, we had to stop in.

Carla, the new chef and owner, is a chatty, open-hearted woman, proud to discuss her cuisine. We were thrilled to learn that her background included culinary training at the Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Florence (the one in Italy, not the one a few miles south of us).

