Whoa! It’s the end of July! It is going too fast! I stay busy most of the time, but I seem to take naps more often. I have always been a napper, but lately it is getting ridiculous. I survive best when I am social. Having been a hair stylist for 40 years, well, you can just say I absolutely love talking to people.
So, a little bit more about my life. I was raised in Milwaukie, Oregon. I attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School, then attended St. Mary’s Academy and was a graduate in the class if 1971. I moved away from home at 18, and attended Portland State University for a few terms, then decided to go to Pacific School of Beauty. It was really tough trying to work and go to college, so I thought beauty school would be quicker. I met my husband when I was in high school, 1970, and we dated for six years before we married. Life hasn’t always been easy, but I have truly been blessed. It has been great being married to my best friend. Next February we will be married 45 years. Hoping we will be able to celebrate by then. If not, we will make the best of it.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but for those of you that haven’t heard, our town historian, photographer, good friend and so much more has moved to South Carolina to be close to his daughter Kylee and Granddaughter Emma Grace. What a treasure Don Best has been to our town. His family has been in our town for three generations. His good friend, Grant McOmie wrote a wonderful tribute to Don on his Facebook page. If you have access, be sure to read it. And ‘BLESSINGS’ to you Don. You will be truly missed, but our town was so lucky to have your family in our town since it became a town! “We often take for granted the people in our lives, then they’re gone.”
If you have never attended a city council meeting, you may want to google Jane Scott Video Productions and watch them. It is really convenient to watch it in the comfort of your home, plus, you will see how hard our councilors and mayor work to keep our town running smoothly. Dale and I have even watched them while vacationing on Hawaii. Be sure to check it out!
There aren’t any upcoming events coming up, at least no one has contacted me, but the anniversaries and birthdays keep right on tract. I believe this year; Steve and Anne Savage celebrated their 52nd anniversary. Of course, Pansy and Jerry Raatz celebrated their 65th anniversary this month. Congrats to both couples. All of you have figured out the secret of staying together. Not everybody does. Then, there are lots of July birthdays. Happy birthday to Lynda Holm, Judy Riggs, Tom Martine, Mary Daugherty, Sue Vincent, Barbara Croman, Russ Haley, Rhonda Coleman and Zandra Umholtz. I’m sure there are many more, so happy birthday to all. Celebrate your days with great fun, but social distancing. It is a really weird time we are living in right now.
“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
