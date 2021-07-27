Oh my gosh. Dale and I are feeling old. We have been spending lots of time helping our daughter get her home ready to put on the market. Painting, yard work, more painting, scrubbing everything and power washing. I sure hope she appreciates our help. But then, she is so sweet, she makes it easy to help her.
The Lions Club are once again selling their hot diggity dogs at the wayside this weekend. With Dale's stamp of approval, you can be assured you will have a good meal. The dates you can enjoy this scrumptious meal are Friday, July 30th through Monday, August 2nd. Bon appetit my friends.
Ann Swain’s Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 21st at 1pm at the St. Mary's by the Sea parish hall. Be sure to jot that date on your calendar. Ann spent most of her life helping to improve our community. She has service awards from Neil Goldschmidt, Norma Paulus, Barbara Roberts, the Tillamook Community College and The Lions Club. She was truly a mover and a shaker in our community. “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
Linda Bagwell sent some more trivia that will be of interest to you. She said she suddenly wondered how many places between Rockaway to Astoria start with the letters “NE.” She wrote them down and then used a map to continue her search farther south. She then contacted a friend that had a book called Oregon Geographic Names, 6th edition, Lewis Ankeny McArthur (1883-1931). (My daughter would love that book!) Anyway, Linda wondered if the “NE" meant the same thing in each name. Well, hang onto your hats! Here are some explanations. And these are her words. I couldn't improve them.
Nehalem: Nehalem (Nahelem, Naalem) Indians were a Salish tribe. According to Mrs. Jenny Williams means "a place to live". In NW Oregon, "Ne" was frequently used to mean a plane or locality.
Necanicum River: Derived from "Ne-hay-ne-hum" the name of an Indian lodge on the stream. According to H, S, Lyman, the name is given as "Nehonikon" in 1887. In 1929 Herman Ahlers, the postmaster of Necanicum wrote the name meant, "gap in the mountain".
Neacoxie Creek: Derived from Clatsop Indian word "Neahcoxie or Ni-a-kok-si", the name of a village at the mouth of the creek. It is said to reference the small pine trees at the mouth of the creek.
Neawanna Creek: Earlier known as Wahonna, Ohannah or Wahaanah Creek, believed to have been named for a member of the R. W. Morrison family named Hannah. However, in 1930 Miss Clara C. Munson of Warrenton investigated further. John Gill, historian of Chinook names, suggested it is closest to "Newanah", meaning unknown but perhaps could refer to a place on the stream near a rapid or waterfall.
Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain: Joseph H. Frost's diary, 1841, said mountain is called "Ne-a-karny" after a deity of the native Indians "who was sitting on the mountain, turned into stone which presented a colossal figure Ne-a- Karny". Silas Smith wrote that wrote that "Ne-kah-ni" meant "precipice overlooking the ocean, the abode of Ekhani, the supreme God".
Nedonna Beach: not mentioned in book, could not find origin in Google search
Nestucca: no translation into English. "The Handbook of the American Indians" says the Nestucca Indians took their name from the country in which they lived, but that their real name was "Staga-ush". J.H. Frost, in 1841 journal used the name "Nea-Stocka" in referring to a place on the Nestucca River.
Neskowin: On June 30, 1925 Mrs. Sarah Page wrote to the Oregonian that the word means plenty fish. One day she heard an Indian say as he pointed to the nearby stream, "Neskowin, Neskowin." She asked him what that meant and he said, "plenty fish, plenty fish". Neskowin was previously known as Slab Creek after a shipwreck that left a quantity of slab wood on the coast.
Neotsu: This is said to be Indian word referring to Devils Lake. The compiler could not get a satisfactory translation. There are a number of Indian legends about Devils Lake. Apparently it was known as a place
where evil skoopkums fluorished. Davidson, in 1889 uses spelling "Ne-ah-so", but does not explain the word. The compiler has heard Devils Lake referred to as "me-sah'-chie chuck" which is Chinook for "evil water".
Netarts: George Davidson, in the "Coast Pilot of 1889" refers to the bay as "Na-ta-at" or Oyster Bay. However, Oyster Bay is not a translation. Mrs. Mildred Phelps Edner, a long time resident, said the original name was Oyster Bay (not from Indians) but changed to Netarts Bay after Post Office opened in 1870. She said the best rendering of the Indian name would be "Ne ta ats", but without a translation to English.
Nesika: not mentioned in the book, but google search says Nesika is a Native American (Umpqua) word meaning "Our," thus Our Energy.
Nenamusa: Information about the origin of the name is unsatisfactory. It is said to be Indian meaning sweetheart or loved one but the compiler cannot trace any or meaning in any Indian dictionary. It may have come from the Eastern states. Indians known by the writer had no knowledge of the sentiment of love as known to white people, or of the word sweetheart, either. The nearest approach to Nenamusa offered by the Chinook jargon is the expression "ne moosum" that means a place for a honeymoon, but all of that is conjecture.
I don't know about you, but I found this totally interesting. Thanks for sharing Linda!
“On the shore of nature’s magic, I dreamed summer knew no end.” I love summer! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.