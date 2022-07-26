Rockaway’s got talent — what a great concept for a local TV show!
Seriously, we were reminded recently that as wonderful as it was to have Gideon Freedman of CelloBop and the Portland Cello Project visit the library a few weeks ago, we have our own musical talent right here in town. And I’m not even speaking of my ukulele-loving colleagues at The Salty Strings, though they’re of course dear to my heart.
In the coming weeks we’ll look at many of the talented folks here, from fiber artists to painters and photographers, but this week I want to highlight the musical abilities of two Rockaway residents: Rodney Dahl and Doral Vance.
Having played music together since 2012, Rodney and Doral perform under the name N. E. Daynow, at a wide variety of venues up and down the Tillamook County coast. We were introduced to them a few years ago, in a sunset concert in the recreation room of the Rockaway Beach Resort.
Rodney plays guitar — electric, with a jazz-oriented twist and regular extensions into the popular rock milieu — while Doral handles keyboard. Their shows genuinely have a little something for everybody.
At a recent gig in the Portside Bistro in Garibaldi, we were treated to a range of songs from Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, and Sade, varying the tone of the evening for the two-hour performance.
I noted Rodney’s aloha shirt and jaunty straw hat after listening to them play a few songs.
“The way Rodney is dressed,” I said to friends sitting with us, “they should play a little Jimmy Buffett.” Two songs later, the pair started playing “Margaritaville.” (Now why can’t I have that kind of luck with lottery numbers?)
If Rodney’s name seems familiar, you might have caught it in my column some weeks ago about the production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” with the Riverbend Players at NCRD. Rodney played the psychopathic serial killer Jonathan Brewster, who threatens to dispatch his brother Mortimer during the last act of the play.
Rodney’s mellifluous baritone voice provided the perfect balance of suspense and comedy for Jonathan’s blend of comedy and madness. It’s equally well suited to music — though it was Doral’s contralto that gave a lush depth to Van Morrison’s “Moondance.”
While their shows focus on tight arrangements of popular songs, Doral is a songwriter herself. She is currently putting the finishing touches on a series of her own compositions, which she plans to release on CD soon. These promise to be interesting, with more musical complexity and range. “They’re not just a lot of three-chord songs,” she said after a recent show at the Blue Heron in Tillamook.
Other places you can catch them: The couple regularly performs at the Tillamook Eagles Lodge, to as far afield as the WineKraft Wine Bar in Astoria. And if you missed their performances at last week’s Garibaldi Days or the Garibaldi Night Market, keep an eye on the N. E. Daynow Facebook page for upcoming performances.
If you have a venue that would be right for two popular, local musicians, you can also call (541) 591-3844 to inquire about bookings.
