The Town Hall and State of the City address on July 19 shared space and time with the final listening session for the Salmonberry Trail project.
Mayor Charles McNeilly, in the first State of the City address of his term, shared good news about the city’s financial situation and the obvious return of tourism, at levels not seen since before 2020.
“Revenue is up more than $200,000 over our estimate, mostly thanks to new short-term rental and zoning decisions,” the mayor began. “Expenses were lower by $4 million,” he continued, attributing the difference to a combination of expenses coming in under budget and deferred to future years. Furthermore, our property tax and bond costs are the lowest in all of Tillamook County.
“The city is growing,” he continued, highlighting the change in median age from 55 to 46 over the past decade. Roughly 50% of residents are under 18 and single, with 60% having some college experience.
“We have an incredible variety of businesses,” Mayor McNeilly went on, and the city is focusing on providing “the level of services that our residents, businesses, and visitors deserve.” He noted a project to look into residential housing, including duplex and triplex development, “for our workforce and affordable housing.”
Rockaway Beach provides roughly 25% of visitor lodging in all of Tillamook County, with 412 short-term rentals and 900 second homes. This demands resources from law enforcement, fire and rescue, and health care beyond those needed by our permanent population of approximately 1400.
The mayor closed by affirming his intention to “make every effort to continue transparency” in government: “I am still listening.”
As a reminder of this commitment to listening, every City Council meeting reserves time for comment by residents on non-agenda items. If you have a question, a comment, or a request, sign up before the meeting (6 p.m., second Wednesday of every month), and you will have five minutes to address the mayor and City Council members.
The meeting was then turned over to Jon-Paul Bowles of Destination Management Associates (DMA), who has been gathering feedback from Rockaway residents about the Salmonberry Trail project. July marks the end of this phase of the project. ODOT, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency and the Port of Tillamook Bay will begin the design and engineering phase of the project, with our concerns taken into consideration.
They key discussion weighed the four alignments under consideration for the layout of the trail. The simplest option is a straight path between the rails and Highway 101, which would be the easiest to construct but would eliminate the diagonal parking spaces between Miller and the highway. More complex options include routing the trail to Miller Street or to Pacific on the west side, or splitting the trail so that cyclists would have access on the west side of 101 and pedestrians would have access on the east side, at least between South 3rd and North 3rd.
That option was the most popular at the meeting, with 28 pf the roughly 30 attendees choosing it as their first choice. Reasons included the retention of diagonal parking, recalling that the entire stretch from the Wayside to South 2nd was filled more or less the entire Independence Day weekend. In addition, guiding foot traffic to the shops and restaurants on the east side of 101 serves local businesses, visitors and residents alike.
The DMA survey received some 200 responses which tended to support the split-path alignment, as well as concerns stated during the previous six City Council meetings and listening sessions.
One encouraging note: responses rated the importance of the trail to long-term growth as the number-one concern. Reducing vehicle congestion and creating new economic opportunities tied for second. The least important concern: constructing the trail as quickly and inexpensively as possible. Groundbreaking is not expected until early 2026, though Bowles said that ODOT had just released its initial request for proposal for engineering and design, the next phase.
If you still have questions or concerns, the city’s Web site at http://corb.us will keep the survey open. Look for the link in the column on the left side of the page that reads “Salmonberry Trail Project - READ MORE.”
