Any other year in the past, we would be looking forward to the Meals for Senior French Toast Breakfast in July, the National Night Out Against Crime in August, the Arts Fair & Farmers Market in August…. Well, I don’t know if the last one has been cancelled or not, but you can figure everything will be different this year. But, on the bright side, it’s summer, we have sunshine, lots of beach to walk, hiking, biking and lots and lots more. Just look around. The town has unique, but fun stores, sure you have to social distance, but they all have awesome food, gifts and more to purchase. We are really lucky. There are so many caring folks, awesome police and fire departments, a great city council and a spectacular mayor! Count your blessings. Don’t bring others down with negative thoughts. Bring others up with positive actions. Remember that hateful words not only hurt others, but hey, they just make you look bad. Life is an adventure! This year may be a lot more of an adventure though. But we do have the sun, ocean and sand to wiggle our toes in.
There has been another act of kindness in our town to prove how great we are. Upper Crust Pizza in Rockaway Beach had a fundraiser for the Meals for Seniors Program. They collected $518 for the program. This is huge! And a huge thanks to Upper Crust Pizza.
I was looking back to July 25th 2012. That year the ‘Frugal Cow’ (you remember that awesome business, right?), had a benefit for the Meals for Seniors Program. They had folks decorate crows and auctioned them off. But before they auctioned them, they had contests for best top three adults crows as well as youth crows. This was a yearly event, and folks had looked forward to it every year. Our community has been helping each other for as long as I can remember. I arrived on the scene around 42 years ago, so that’s way back. We are special here and really care about each other.
We haven’t eaten out a lot for several months, but Dale treated me to a yummy meal recently. He and Amber went to the Barview Jetty Store and ordered a garlic chicken pizza with no salt and I crossed the street and bought a delicious chicken burrito at the Barview Jetty Taqueria. We had two dinners out of our orders, so I was off of cook duty for two nights. I asked the lady at the Taqueria when they are moving to Rockaway and she estimates they will be moving their location in September. Boy, I am excited! I can just go for a walk and order dinner! Yay!!
“Because it’s summer and the memories are just waiting to happen.” Enjoy my friends. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
