The following words were used to describe our communities friend, Ann Swain, who recently passed away; entertainer, funny, spunky and direct, warm, genuine, loved, friendly smile, bright ray of sunshine, real trooper, nice, awesome smile, shining light, sassy yet kind, amazing, beautiful and beautiful spirit.
Wow, that really describes Ann, a woman that loved the community of Rockaway Beach. Among the many hats she wore in our community were Mayor, Chamber of Commerce volunteer and train conductress. But if course, that only scratches the surface. Ann also loved to entertain family and friends with her singing anywhere she could find karaoke. She was born on March 11, 1930 and passed away on June 21 2021. Ann Swain’s celebration of life will be Saturday, August 21st at the St. Mary's by the Sea parish hall.
Yummy and hot diggity! The Lions Club will be selling their delicious hot dogs on July 23-26 at our Rockaway Beach wayside! Be sure to check them out. They have my husband, Dale's, stamp of approval.
The Get fit with Rhonda & Friends will be hiking the Kilchis Point Reserve on the 21st of July. The next week, July 28th, they will be walking the Neahkahnie School Track. You can contact Rhonda Mulholland either on Facebook or at 503 332 5861 for more information.
Don't forget the Meals for Seniors are open again. For those who aren't aware, they meet each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the St. Mary's Dining Hall. The room opens up at 10:30, a great time to socialize, and then lunch is served at 11:45. They do ask that you arrive by 11:30. They are also taking deliveries to homebound seniors. So, what's your excuse this is a great opportunity to meet new people.!
Don’t forget to check out our library at 120 N. Coral Street when you have a spare moment. And while you are there, consider becoming a ‘friend' of the library. After the pandemic, they really can use our support. They have lots of bills to pay, which are paid for by your donations, and are in need of a new roof. Even if you don't join the friends of the library, your donations are always appreciated.
Amber just spent a week with us and we had a simply delightful time! She was unable to come for a visit on Fathers Day weekend, so she and her dad did a 12-mile hike. I am back in physical therapy, so that's what I did while they hiked. We had fun trying new low cholesterol recipes, some of which were pretty good, others, not so much.
I just finished reading an article on the deadly algae growing in Hagg Lake. A gal just lost her seven year old lab after he played fetch in the lake with his owner for a few hours. She noticed right away that something was off as his gait wasn't right. Shortly after that, he passed away. He was a healthy doggy otherwise. So, if you notice algae growing or it is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green, dark-green, brownish-red or white, don't let your dog swim, drink or even play in the lake, anywhere. Sometimes algae are not obvious so if you are in doubt, stay out. You should always rinse you pup after he swims in a questionable lake too. Algae are common in fresh water and may contain dangerous toxins. Do a little research yourself. Protect your pet. Bad stuff can happen.
“It's a smile, it's a kiss, it's a sip of wine... it's summertime!” Don’t you just love it? That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
