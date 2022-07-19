One of our favorite summertime walks is the Rockaway Cedar Preserve. An excellent choice for all different levels of mobility, the main loop (charmingly referred to as a “lollipop loop”) is a 1.2-mile boardwalk, beginning at the parking lot near Washington Street on highway 101. The boardwalk winds through a 45-acre old growth forest, ending in a circular loop that will direct you back to parking.
In addition to making the path accessible for strollers and wheelchairs alike, the boardwalk rises above the wetland, giving a view of the wildlife that thrives here. In the spring, the brilliant yellow blooms of skunk cabbage (sometimes jokingly called “Rockaway lilies”) rise out of the surface of the bog.
Horsetails are also common; these plants, which look like large green bottle-brushes rising from the edge of wetlands and creeks, are living fossils—the only surviving genus of a subclass which dominated the late Paleozoic forests for more than 100 million years.
Larger plants include western red cedar, with one in particular at the head of the “lollipop.” Sitka spruce and hemlocks also provide shade. Below the canopy are the ever-present salal bushes with their pink, bell-like blossoms in spring and deep, slate-blue berries in late summer. Salal was an important food source for native American people all along the Oregon Coast, with a flavor like a cross between blueberry and fig, subdued but sweet.
You can also find salmonberries along the trail. They’re recognizable by their golden color, but with a shape like blackberries or raspberries. These were another important crop for the original inhabitants of this part of the world.
There are picnic tables at the loop around the giant cedar, and benches at various points along the boardwalk. These make a great place for an outdoor lunch, a place to rest up, or just a spot to relax and take in the beauty of the old-growth forest, nestled into the outskirts of town. Portable toilets and a drinking fountain are available from the parking lot.
If you’re feeling adventuresome (and the weather permits), there is also a trail that leaves the boardwalk to take you down to the forest floor. (Don’t worry: it’s outside the cedar bog.) We took our 15- and 13-year-old grandchildren there when they visited last summer. There’s an easy-to-follow earthen path through the underbrush, which makes a semicircular half-loop to rejoin the boardwalk a bit farther along.
The usual cautions apply: wear shoes more suitable for rugged terrain, and because it’s an uneven surface, walk carefully and keep an eye out for roots. While this path is not suitable for those with mobility issues, it was a fun guided diversion for our teenagers, an opportunity to get deeper into the natural world protected by the preserve.
Clearly, though, the star of the show is the enormous Western Red Cedar. At 154 feet tall and 49 feet wide, this has been certified as one of Oregon’s largest trees. The nonprofit organization Ascending the Giants tracks the largest example of many species of trees, called “champion trees.”
Ascending the Giants uses a point system of their own devising that combines height and trunk size with the crown spread — that is, the size of the network of limbs and branches. They determined that the Rockaway Beach Cedar calculates out to an impressive 756 points. For comparison, the Arcadia Cedar near Hug Point, also a Western Red Cedar, scores a total of 810 points, with the Doerner Fir near Coos Bay totaling 792 points.
Ascending the Giants keeps a registry of champion trees on their Web site, at http://championtreeregistry.com. You can download their Measuring Guidelines Handbook and read about the American Forests point system used to determine the size of a potential champion tree.
