Last week’s City Council meeting included a hotly contested ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks within the city. Passing 4 to 1, Ordinance 23-443 states:
“The City Council […] finds that the illegal discharge of fireworks within the City of Rockaway Beach can severely impact residents’ enjoyment of their city and property.”
The ordinance goes on to stipulate a fine not to exceed $2000 for each infraction, which can be punished separately.
The controversy over fireworks within city limits has been the subject of discussion in recent city council meetings, with much of it centering on the sale of fireworks on the Fourth of July.
“We’ve sold fireworks in Rockaway Beach for 40 years,” said Councilor Kristine Hayes, referring to the Chamber of Commerce’s fireworks truck at the Wayside. The sale raised significant funds each year, which went to support many Chamber activities including the Kite Festival, the Art Festival and more.
Councillor Hayes also pointed out, “Many big fireworks we see on the beach are legal, permitted fireworks displays, just like the ones put on by our fire department.” Written comments, however, were running 3 to 1 against continuing the sale.
The ban will affect residents and visitors alike and comes on the heels of a grass fire near 9th and Pacific over the weekend. Fortunately, Rockaway Fire was able to put it out before it affected any structures.
Councilor Mary McGinniss expressed the hope that the city could find some way of making up for the shortfall in fundraising for Chamber events that the fireworks ban imposes.
If you have suggestions or ideas for positive ways to help with this, come to future City Council meetings or contact the city’s Web site at http://corb.us. Any Rockaway Beach resident can sign up to speak for five minutes on non-agenda items at City Council meetings.
In other news, Fire Chief Todd Hesse announced a city-wide ban on all open burning, including burn barrels and open fires. The exceptions include fire pits with permit, which you can request at the fire department. Also, beach fires are still permitted as long as the fires are at least 50 feet from the nearest vegetation.
And on the subject of beach fires, be sure to use water to put them out. Covering them with sand is not enough, as the embers continue to smolder for hours. This can result in severe burns if beachgoers or pets walk unknowingly through a fire buried in the sand.
Nea-Kah-Nie Pre-K-12 substitute teacher Nancy Lanyon was appointed to fill a vacancy in the planning commission, with what more than one councilor described as “an impressive resume.” A volunteer since before she bought her home here, Lanyon is active in the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection, the Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness team, and SOLVE beach cleanups.
Chief Hesse also gave residents good news about our city’s rating with the Insurance Service Organization, which rates cities’ fire safety. “We’re currently at level 5,” the chief said, “which is good for a city of our size. But improvements in personnel and equipment should put us at level 4.” This, he explained, ought to lead to lower fire-insurance rates for Rockaway homeowners.
Other safety-related issues include an initiative to provide water and fire safety information sheets into all Vacasa rentals in the city. Councilor McGinniss inquired whether there was a plan to roll this out beyond Vacasa. Chief Hesse affirmed this: “We’re trying to get this out to everybody.”
But the most emotional part of the meeting was Chief Hesse’s description of a missing persons’ report over the Fourth. The sheriff and fire departments were notified of a missing child: a young girl with autism, whose non-verbal status could complicate the search.
“We responded with eight or nine people and began a ground search,” the chief explained. But the child didn’t respond to calls: she simply curled up more tightly in heavy brush.
The key to finding her: Dan Golden’s drone, equipped with an infrared camera.
“I walked within a few feet of her hiding place,” Hesse said. “I did not see her. The infrared camera on the drone picked her right out. The drone paid for itself that moment.”
