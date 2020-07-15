Steve Tackett and I had a fun afternoon of entertaining folks on the Fourth of July. We performed on our ukuleles for hours at Simply Charming. Not being able to practice, I thought we did really well. It was last minute and we were totally socially distancing from each other and the public. Sometimes the best music comes out of impromptu performances. I have missed playing my ukulele with others, let alone performing. Maybe if you walked through town you heard us!
Stop the press! This is the most newsworthy item of the year! Jerry and Pansy Raatz are celebrating their 65th Anniversary on Friday, July 17th! You may ask, did I read that right? You did! 65 years of marriage. Now that is an anniversary to celebrate. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, there will be no celebration. Pansy told me they would be watching reruns of the party that was thrown for them on their 50th. A Very Happy Anniversary to a very special couple. Enjoy your day, whatever it brings….
I would like to thank the City of Rockaway Beach Public Works for the quick clean up of the graffiti on our cedar tree at the end of the walkway. There was a lot of support with community members on the Rockaway Beach Community Facebook Page, so whoever did this better think twice about doing it again. There are lots of eyes watching now. BTW, phase two of the Rockaway Boardwalk is pretty awesome!
This year July 4th was quite a bit quieter than usual, though folks really had fun shooting off illegal fireworks on the beach. Dale, Amber and I really enjoyed watching them from the railroad tracks near our home. Even though we knew they were illegal, they were quite spectacular. Now, next year should be a total blast. I hope the weather will be as good as it was this year.
Dale and I were wondering who was mowing the stretch of lawn between the railroad and 101, and were tickled to see Doug Wiley was still doing it. This is an act of kindness for our city that is truly appreciated. Thank you for your years of doing this for our community.
Our Golden Retriever, Koa, has a girlfriend. We stopped by Etcetera and visited with Sue Wilson for quite awhile. She is one of the most honest, sweet and smartest ladies I know. Well, she asked about Koa, so we went back and brought him in. There was an instant ‘Love Connection.’ He stared at her with admiration and love, well, okay; he wanted the cookies she was giving to him. Etcetera is located on the west side of Hwy 101 between 1st and 2nd Avenues. They have lots of items to look at, it is hard to leave without buying something. Stop by with your pup!
“Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink in the wild air.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.