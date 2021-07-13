Dale and I entertained 21 ukulele players on the fourth of July. Boy, it was sure fun; though I worked too hard with the food so I did miss a lot of the fun. Amber was visiting, so I had a helper, but she, who was supposed to be the photographer, had so much fun that she forgot to take pictures. But, I guess we will always have our memories.
Happy birthday to all my friends including Zandra Umholtz, Sue Vincent, Russ Haley, Rhonda Coleman, Barbara Croman, Lynda Holm, Judy Riggs and Tom Martinez. I hope you all have a terrific day. And birthday greetings to all of you that I missed.
Kathleen Ball just let me know that the Meals for Seniors are beginning their dine-in lunches again. They meet up at the St. Mary’s by the Sea dining hall on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The hall opens at 10:30 and they ask that you arrive by 11:30 because lunch is served at 11:45. They will no longer be offering a take out service, though they will continue to make deliveries to our homebound seniors. This is a great way to meet new folks in our community. Be sure to join them!
I noticed that the library will help us dispose of our unwanted medicine! You don’t have to throw it out in the trash or dump it anymore. Drop by our library or bookmobile and pick up a mail-back package. There is nothing better than knowing we are properly disposing of our medications.
Don’t forget that on July 16th from 6-8pm and July 17th from 10am-2pm, the Friends Of The Rockaway Beach Library are having their fundraiser book sale. Friday evening is for ‘Friends’ members and the Saturday sale is for the community and beyond! If you want to be a ‘Friend of the Rockaway Beach Library’, just show up on Friday night and sign up on the spot. As I told you last week, the library will be not just selling books, but will also have a bargain paper bag sale. The proceeds from all the book sales will help pay for our Rockaway Beach Library maintenance, supplies, electricity, landscaping, well, you get it, I’m sure. Their next big project is a new roof. The main library is paid for entirely through voter levies, but the Rockaway Beach Library is owned by the ‘Friends”, so fundraisers are needed, especially since they lost over a year of fundraising because of the pandemic. (The Rockaway Beach library does receive their books, librarians and computer technology from the main library.) We are so lucky to have this library in our community. Please consider becoming a ‘friend’ for only $10 a year. You can drop by the library for the paperwork. It is so easy.
Another way to help the library is to donate your gently used current books for future sales. And donations are appreciated throughout the year. I don’t quite understand how this works, but they belong to the Amazon Smile and Fred Meyer Rewards program. I am sure you can stop by the library and find out more about this. The Rockaway Beach Library is a 501c3 organization, so your membership and donations are tax deductible.
Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends! Yes, summer is a great time to get fit and meet new folks while doing it. These fit folks are walking the Kilchis Point Reserve on Wednesday, the 14th. On July 21st you can join
them on a walk that begins and ends at Barview Taqueria. Now that’s what I call a walk! For more info, contact Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com, or check out their Facebook page!
Rockaway Beach Market & Grocery recently had their ribbon cutting ceremony, so we now have a store that has meats, produce and more, like when we first arrived in town. They are open from 6am-10pm. And, they are right in the center of town at 208 Anchor Street. As you would expect, the prices are a bit high, but the convenience is awesome.
Bingo is now at the Lions Club! The doors open on Saturday night at 5:30, Bingo starts at 7pm. They also have specials throughout the night; $1 a sheet. The Bingo packets are $7 per person, and no outside food is allowed. CDC guidelines will be followed. The Lions Clubhouse is located at 286 S Anchor in downtown Rockaway Beach.
It looks like Garibaldi Days ‘Lite’ are officially booked for the fourth weekend in July, July 23rd to July 25th! They will have their annual Water Ball Fight, street musicians and their dazzling Fireworks display too. There will be no concerts this year, but next year will be the whole kit and caboodle! For more information, contact Laura Schmidt at the city hall at 503 322 3327. They are looking for volunteers and vendors.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
