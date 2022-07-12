Every summer, the Tillamook County library system hosts a number of events at all five branches, from Manzanita to Pacific City. But this week, the event is not to be missed: Gideon Freudmann’s CelloBop will be performing his unique and eclectic blend of musical styles on electric cello at our branch libraries, with the Rockaway Beach Library (120 N Coral) hosting him on July 13 at 1 PM.
After moving to Portland in 2005, Gideon co-founded the Portland Cello
Project and Caravan Gogh, which together took the cello into new and exciting directions. HIs work fuses jazz, classical, blues, and more into captivating experiences of great creative energy.
One Portland Cello Project concert reproduced every song on the Radiohead album “OK Computer,” in arrangements for multiple cellos (plus vocalists and other instruments). Then, when Beck Hansen released his “Song Reader” as a collection of sheet music for twenty songs, the Portland Cello Project performed them all in concert with guest artists such as Jolie Holland and Chanticleer Tru.
So when Rockaway Beach branch librarian Matthew Stephens handed out the bookmark with the library’s summer reading events and I saw CelloBop as one of the performers, I wrote to Gideon to find out more.
In spite of the longtime Portland connection,I learned that Gideon now lives a bit farther north. “I recently moved to Puget Sound and am happy to be living on a quiet island, which is somewhat reminiscent of my life in western Massachusetts before moving to Portland.”
What drew him to these library performances, as part of the summer reading series?
“I love performing for kids, introducing them to new music and inspiring them to explore their own creativity. On many occasions I’ve had people come to shows and tell me they heard me many years earlier at their school (or some public venue), and the memory stayed with them. It always makes me happy.”
One thing that sets CelloBop apart from classical cello: Gideon’s use of foot-operated effect pedals, adding an electronic element to the rich, lush resonance of the cello. Many musicians find the cello to be closest to the human voice in terms of expressiveness, with its deep timbre topped by soaring high notes.
“I’ve been expanding my sonic palette by incorporating more pedals,” he explained. “I occasionally use two pedal boards enabling me to build ever more complex pieces in live performance.” This lets him build layers and loops, over which he improvises above and beyond the structure of the composition.
Other noteworthy events: “I just released a new solo CD called ‘Flying Cars,’ this after a string of duo releases with various musicians.” In addition, he said, “I’ve been doing more silent film accompaniment shows.” Gideon’s soundtracks for silent films include the iconic “Metropolis,” Fritz Lang’s 1927 masterpiece of a dystopian future, as well as the 1922 vampire classic, “Nosferatu.” “It’s old and new all at once.”
What’s next for CelloBop? “I’m gradually (and somewhat grudgingly) building my online presence. It feels like time away from creating music but it does help me to reach a wider audience and share my work with more people. I’ve been building a catalog of cello ensemble sheet music which happily finds its way to cello groups all around the world. Many of these performances eventually pop up on YouTube.” You can find out more about this at his Web site, http://cellobop.com — or look up his haunting piece, “Denmark,” on YouTube.
This week, you can catch CelloBop on July 13th at Manzanita at 10 AM, Rockaway Beach at 1 PM, and Garibaldi at 3:30 PM. On July 14th, CelloBop will be at Bay City at 10 AM, and Pacific City at 1 PM.
