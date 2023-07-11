Another Fourth of July is in the books, and judging by the size of the crowds it must have been a record-breaker. As is traditional, the day began with the annual Fourth of July Parade, beginning in front of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District offices on North 3rd.
This year, Rockaway was treated to a three-way tie for Grand Marshall of the parade. As always, Grand Marshalls are nominated by the community, and for 2023, the votes were evenly split between Terry Walhood, Ronnie Duckworth and the Rockaway Roastery.
Terry is no stranger to the community or to Fencepost readers. In August 2022, I featured Terry and her Hope Chest thrift shops for their contributions to the Meals for Seniors and the Food Bank. “We were selected in 2006 as the Number 1 Volunteer Charity in Oregon,” Terry told me with pride.
Ronnie Duckworth was recognized by Mayor Charles McNeilly for his contributions to the community, as exemplified by the care and attention that he and his wife, Becki, gave to former Volunteer of the Year Cindy Kay Gregory in the last weeks of Cindy’s battle with cancer.
The Rockaway Roastery has been in town for just under a year, but their contributions to the community are many. Most notably, last April’s Rockway Writers Rendezvou brought a number of writers, journalists and others to town for a fund-raiser devoted to Nea-Kah-Nie High School students interested in pursuing literary or journalistic careers. It’s also become a center for live music, often featuring local performers in a wide range of musical styles.
Volunteer of the Year Sandi Johnson was notable for her absence in the parade—she was busy organizing the parade and stayed out of the limelight, which certainly confirms her suitability for the honor. Her name and face were visible on the green Mustang convertible of residents John and Beverly Goertzen, who were happy to honor her with the rest of the dignitaries, just behind the full fleet of Rockaway Fire and Rescue vehicles headed by chief Todd Hesse.
With more than 40 individual floats and other participants in this year’s parade, it fell to Mayor McNeilly and a handful of officials to choose the top three. West Coast Outdoor Furniture’s beautiful depiction of a rolling porch took third place. Second place’s “There’sNo Place Like Rockaway” exhibit, based on the Wizard of Oz, delighted the crowd with its depiction of Dorothy, one of the apple trees on the Yellow Brick Road, and more favorites.
First place went to the Peter Pan display, beginning with a bed with a broomstick sail and continuing through an almost full-scale pirate ship. In between were costumed characters from the beloved story, including a duel between Peter Pan and Captain Hook.
When the parade turned south on 101, the real scope of the crowd became apparent. Both sides of the highway were lined six deep all the way to South 3rd, where the parade turned east at City Hall. It was a beautiful multigenerational crowd, all decked out in red, white, and blue. We recognized some families and neighbors with grandparents and babies together for the celebration.
Following the parade, the Firecracker Wiener Nationals returned to Phyllis Baker Park. This was the 17th year under the ongoing leadership of Bob Newell and daughter Quincy. If you’ve never been to the dachshund races here, there’s really nothing quite like it. Some of the dachshunds are just out for a romp in the park, while others are determined racers— “they’re in it to win it,” as Bob said. Clearly, little Maggie was one of those—she defeated Jasper in the finals to take the grand prize. Proceeds for the races went to support the Tillamook Animal Shelter.
A note about some upcoming events: Rockaway resident Jon Orloff, a longtime pioneer in the electronic industry, will be giving a Chautauqua-style talk about the unexpected results of innovation. His talk, titled “What is the Worth of a New Born Child - the unpredictable benefits of scientific research,” will be held at 11 a.m. on July 15 at Maxwell Park next to the Tillamook Main Library. Other talks are planned for later in the summer.
