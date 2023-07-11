Another Fourth of July is in the books, and judging by the size of the crowds it must have been a record-breaker. As is traditional, the day began with the annual Fourth of July Parade, beginning in front of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District offices on North 3rd.

This year, Rockaway was treated to a three-way tie for Grand Marshall of the parade. As always, Grand Marshalls are nominated by the community, and for 2023, the votes were evenly split between Terry Walhood, Ronnie Duckworth and the Rockaway Roastery.

