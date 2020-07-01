The 4th of July will be different this year,
But we still have so many blessings with which we can cheer.
Spending a day at Rockaway Beach is truly a blast,
Having celebrations and memories that definitely will last.
We can barbeque, play volleyball or dip our toes in the sand,
Our town really knows how to celebrate, our reputation is grand.
A spark of timeless Americana in a sea of red, white and blue,
Come to Rockaway Beach and find your ‘Star Spangled You!’
One thing that won’t change on the Fourth of July is the Lions selling hot dogs at the wayside. That’s been going on as far back as I can remember, and my memories go back about 42 years. Be sure to stop by and purchase a mouth-watering hot dog. This is a wonderful fundraiser by our local Lions Club.
Our International Police Museum has some grand news this month. They had a generous donation from the owners of Washed Ashore Arts, Crafts & More and Ringing Anvil Design Blacksmith Shop at 420 S Hwy 101. Because of Herman and Angie Doty’s generosity, the IPM will be able to continue to serve our community for another twelve months. You guys are awesome. Our community thanks you.
While I am on the subject, the IPM can use your donations. We are really so lucky to have this museum in our community. This museum has an extensive collection of vintage and modern national and international police uniforms and equipment. It is truly a treat for visitors. It is such a family friendly museum and with no entry fee they survive totally on donations. With Covid 19 and a substantial rise of rent, let’s help them out. We do want to keep our unique International Police Museum in Rockaway Beach.
Let’s bedazzle the community with patriotism! We can turn our town into a celebration of liberty, life and love. Let’s adorn our doors with charming displays of our stars and stripes. Let’s greet each other with jubilation. And let’s electrify our neighborhoods with lights and wave streamers that will inspire others to do the Rockaway boogie. We should be so proud that we start a hummin’, yup, the Fourth of July is really a comin.’
“I believe in America because we have great dreams, and the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated in my stars and stripes!”
